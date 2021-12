Income-minded investors who are looking for ways to bolster their portfolios should consider master limited partnerships or MLPs-related exchange traded funds. MLPs have been in a rout after a pullback in crude oil prices, especially over the month of November. Oil and MLPs were struck by a double whammy after an announcement of coordinated releases from the strategic national oil reserves and the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

