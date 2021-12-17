ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Where You Most Likely Will Find Fake News

iheart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn’t about the latest CNN headline, a fake NY Times piece, or Lester Holt pretending he’s highly relevant. It’s about where the fakest news is disseminated. A study conducted in the journal Human Communication Research, says that the fakest news is reported on Facebook. Twitter wasn’t too far...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 104

Tim Jones
4d ago

anywhere starting with c, and ending with nn, and starting with "new", ending in "york times".

Reply(2)
9
Tim F
4d ago

CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post - basically any main stream media outlet.

Reply(3)
10
Jim Corbitt
4d ago

Those who are in touch & have an IQ above room temperature, can easily spot the fake news ( CNN, ABC, The View, MSNBC ).

Reply(5)
4
Related
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Black people use Facebook more than anyone. Now they're leaving.

Brandon Keyes, a 37-year-old Army combat veteran from Detroit, has an on-again, off-again relationship with Facebook. These days, it’s mostly off. Keyes says he got tired of Facebook censoring Black users when they call out racism while permitting hateful speech and memes to spread unchecked. Once his account was...
SOCIETY
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lester Holt
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
Business Insider

The wild life of billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, evangelizes about bitcoin, and had to defend his company in front of Congress

He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine and regular ice baths. Dorsey announced he had stepped down as the CEO of Twitter on November 29, 2021. Visit Business Insider's home page for more stories. From fighting armies of bots to quashing rumors about...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fake News#Cnn#Ny Times
FOXBusiness

Meta warns 50,000 Facebook, Instagram users may have been targeted by private 'surveillance-for-hire' firms

Meta has notified about 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they may have been targeted by seven private "surveillance-for-hire" firms. "The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information and compromise their devices and accounts," Meta Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich and Head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski said in a blog post Thursday.
INTERNET
bookriot.com

Is It Fake News? How To Evaluate News Sites You’re Reading

Headlines were rife with the words “fake news” beginning around the time of the election for the 45th president. According to Google trends, it reached its peak as a search term in January 2018, when the president “awarded” a number of news outlets he disagreed with what he dubbed Fake New Awards in a blog post on the Republican Party website. Though his beef with fake news was detrimental to understanding the realities of news and the purpose of journalism, the former president’s ire was a dogwhistle to many who saw this as an opportunity to develop their own news platforms and sell their perspectives as The Truth.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
geneticliteracyproject.org

Who shares fake news? This personality type is most likely fall for misinformation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. To find solutions to this misinformation crisis, our society needs a clear-eyed assessment of who and what drives the spread...
CBS News

Facebook whistleblower shares fears about metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is raising fears about the metaverse. In an exclusive interview with CBS News, Haugen details why she's worried the tech giant will struggle to moderate content and keep users safe in the virtual realm. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson spoke to Haugen and joins CBSN AM to tell us more about their conversation.
INTERNET
The Palm Beach Post

Cartooonistry: The real consequences of 'fake news'

Is Santa real or is he “fake news?” This question was the basis for a pointed joke in my Christmas Day 2016 Palm Beach Daily News cartoon. The childish answer would be yes, he’s real. The child-like answer would be sort of, because he represents the jolly spirit that we so love about the holidays. And the adult answer would be no, of course he’s not real.
PALM BEACH, FL
scitechdaily.com

MIT Scientists Find Clues to Why Fake News Snowballs on Social Media

A new model shows that the more polarized and hyperconnected a social network is, the more likely misinformation will spread. The spread of misinformation on social media is a pressing societal problem that tech companies and policymakers continue to grapple with, yet those who study this issue still don’t have a deep understanding of why and how false news spreads.
INTERNET
abovethelaw.com

COVID Truther Alex Berenson Files LOLsuit Against Twitter For Tortious Deplatforming

Back in April, Atlantic writer Derek Thompson branded Alex Berenson “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” in an article that quickly went, uh, viral. Berenson, a former reporter, had launched a new career as a lay epidemiologist, promoting spectacularly wrong theories about coronavirus and becoming a Fox news regular along the way.
LAW
Upworthy

Homophobic customer insults queer server, restaurant owner shuts her down

Taking to the Reddit forum 'Ins*ne People Facebook,' a subreddit dedicated to sharing the wild and unbelievable things Facebook users share online, user Curtmandu posted a screenshot from their local steakhouse's page. Reportedly, one customer had a terrible experience at the restaurant because her male waiter had nail polish on. The customer claimed she would not return to Dakota's Steakhouse if the waiters continued to wear nail polish. However, the owner of the restaurant put their foot down and asserted that they supported their staff regardless of their background. The Reddit post has gone viral since it was first posted, receiving more than 25,000 upvotes, Bored Panda reports.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy