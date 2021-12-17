Bring The Our/New York Vibes Home With Their Mulled Wine Kit!

Glögg, as it's written in Sweden and Iceland, is a hot mulled wine made with sugar, spices, sometimes liquor, and more. It’s a wintertime favorite in much of Scandinavia and the Nordic region, where its zesty fragrance drifts through Christmas markets and lingers inside many snow-covered homes. In Norway, Denmark, and the Faroe Islands, it's spelled slightly differently as gløgg, while Finland knows it as glögi, but the root is the same: to "heat" or "mull" (in Swedish, that'd be "glödga"). This describes the original practice of soaking a block of sugar with alcohol, suspending it over the wine, and lighting it on fire. As it burns, the sugar melts and drips into the wine, sweetening and heating it.

