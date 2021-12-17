ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FPHL Hat Tricks score eight & extend winning streak to six games

hamlethub.com
 6 days ago

The Danbury Hat Tricks (11-3-1, 32 pts) continued their win streak with an 8-6 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers (6-8-1, 18 pts) on Thursday night. In their sixth consecutive win, 14 Hat Tricks recorded a point, including...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Timberjay Newspapers

Grizzlies’ win streak up to six

FIELD TWP- Junior guard Jared Chiabotti scorched the nets for 36 points last Thursday as the North Woods boys passed their toughest test of the hoops season thus far with an 86-73 home win over 7AA Moose Lake. Averaging 78 points a game and with 30-plus-point wins over 7AA foes...
BASKETBALL
tucsonpost.com

Celtics snap Cavaliers' six-game win streak

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 34 points, Robert Williams III added 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and the Boston Celtics ran past the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in a 111-101 win on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum added 18 points and nine rebounds while Romeo Langford totaled 11 points...
NBA
universitystar.com

Hot night from Houston snaps Bobcats' eight-game win streak

All good things come to an end. The Texas State men’s basketball team (9-3) found that out Wednesday night when its eight-game win-streak was snapped by the Houston Cougars (11-2) in an 80-47 game. It looked to be a rough night from the jump as Houston opened the game...
TEXAS STATE
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy