Megan Thee Stallion Inks Major New Deal With Netflix

By Black Information Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to streaming!. The Grammy Award winning Hot Girl, and recent college graduate, recently struck a deal with Netflix to produce new series and other projects. According to reports, under the terms of the deal, Meg will create and executive produce new series and other...

Vulture

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to New Reports From Tory Lanez Hearing

Megan Thee Stallion is criticizing new reports on Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her last year, which came after a new hearing in the felony assault case against Lanez. In court on December 14, Ryan Stogner, a Los Angeles Police Department detective, testified that Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting Megan’s feet and injuring her. During questioning, Stogner also reportedly said Megan told him she had been in an argument with Kelsey Harris, her former assistant, who was in the car with her and Lanez ahead of the shooting. Now, Megan has called out tabloid’s focus on the alleged argument between her and Harris. “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” she tweeted Wednesday, December 15. The response follows a tweet from Lanez the day before, who claimed his attorney stated “contradictory evidence that proves my innocence” during the court date and also criticized media reporting on the hearing. Lanez is next set to appear in court on January 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
drgnews.com

Fallon teams with Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays

UNDATED (AP)- Jimmy Fallon has always wanted his “That Thing You Do!” movie moment when he gets to hear his song comes on the radio. And he’s ready for that moment on Tuesday, when his holiday single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion is released. “I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake,” Fallon told The Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise drop a single and now it’s happening. This is crazy what life is.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
#New Deal#Megan Thee Stallion Inks#Hotties#Strongblacklead#Texas Southern University#Theestallion
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES

