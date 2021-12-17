ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Spellbinding Van Gogh Exhibition Has Been Extended Through January!

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTPwk_0dPsdSOQ00

If you haven’t seen NYC’s stunning, illuminating Van Gogh exhibition , you now have a bit more time.

We were blown away as soon as we saw Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience take over Lower Manhattan — with the iconic artist’s beloved works coming to life in a rare 3 60 degrees. Though the exhibition was originally slated to run until Jan. 3, it has now been extended through the end of the month, January 31 !

Though it is the perfect NYC activity for between Christmas and New Year’s (or to get a New Yorker as a gift!), you’ll be glad to know you now have a few more weeks to make the most of it.

In this limited-time exhibit, you’ll see Van Gogh’s work take over the walls and encompass your surroundings with the help of several dozen projectors and state-of-the-art video mapping technology, and a special hyper-realistic VR experience at the end that will take you on “A Day in the Life of Van Gogh.”

Get your tickets here!

Look up at a Starry Night and watch the stars dance around the room in Van Gogh’s iconic style .

What we were most struck by is that not only does the exhibit provide a stunning visual spectacle — it actually takes you inside the depths of Van Gogh’s mind, so you understand what he was going through and what stage of life he was in when he created his most iconic works.

Besides just being immersed in vibrant colors (and plenty of social media-worthy photo ops), you’ll walk away with a new depth of knowledge about the artist that lets you experience his work in a much more personal way.

Just see all the truly *rave* reviews New Yorkers have to share.

Get your tickets here while you still can!

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Open through January 31, 2022 300 Vesey St. 3rd Floor, New York, 10282 Starting at $36 More info Tickets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

‘Imagine Van Gogh’ doesn’t leave much to the imagination

As someone who routinely takes 90-minute baths, I enjoy immersion. Like, a lot. So I was excited, if somewhat perplexed, by the idea of “Imagine Van Gogh,” a new show at SoWa Power Station described as an “immersive exhibition.”. I’ve been to a few museums — I...
MUSEUMS
netheatregeek.com

A Bougie Meh: “Imagine Van Gogh”

The original immersive exhibition in Image Totale©. Annabelle Mauger & Julien Baron, Artistic Directors and creators. Animation and effects by Julien Baron & Donatien Zébi. December 21, 2021 to March 19, 2022. December 2021 – March 2022. Open Daily 10 am – 9 pm. 550 Harrison Ave.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
dayton.com

Van Gogh, Black heritage part of Dayton Art Institute 2022 lineup

Juried exhibitions of works by African-American artists among highlights. A diverse array of exhibitions will be showcased at the Dayton Art Institute in 2022. Highlights include the Special Exhibition “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and the Focus Exhibition “Van Gogh and European Landscapes.” “The exhibitions for 2022 will be memorable and enjoyable,” said Jerry N. Smith, DAI chief curator and director of education, in a release. “We will introduce works by living artists from across the country, celebrate how conservation helps us preserve the many treasures within our outstanding collection and will feature one of the most intriguing photographers working today. We will also bring a pair of remarkable paintings by Vincent van Gogh to Dayton, along with a host of diverse offerings.”
DAYTON, OH
Boston

Boston has 2 Van Gogh exhibits now. Which one should you choose?

We went to both "Imagine Van Gogh" and "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience." Here's what you need to know. More than nine months after it was first announced, “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition,” made by the creators of the original immersive Van Gogh exhibit that first opened in France in 2008, arrives in Boston this week.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
secretatlanta.co

The Epic Van Gogh Experience To Relocate And Receive Some Major Updates

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is about to move to brand new location with a fresh makeover!. Earlier this year, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened at Atlanta’s historic landmark, Pullman Yards. The attraction brings Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life, using video mapping, projectors, unbeatable VR, and so much more! The experience has taken the city by storm, receiving rave reviews and has even made its way across the country, opening up locations in NYC, Miami, and more, following its stellar debut in the ATL.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 58

Check out the 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' before it's gone

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we near the end of 2021, there's still a chance for you to check out "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at the Wisconsin Center. Sarah Maio, the Wisconsin Center District vice president of marketing and communications joined CBS 58 on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 to tell us all about the exhibit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Dance#Art#Photo Ops#The Room#A New Yorker#New Yorkers#Vesey St 3rd Floor
Secret NYC

See The Gorgeous Immersive Exhibition Of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel In NYC Before It’s Too Late

The highly-impressive Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition won’t be in NYC forever, so grab your tickets while you can!. It’s your last chance to see Michelangelo’s most famous work in NYC! The mind-blowing exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel that first opened in September of this year is soon coming to a close in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northfortynews

Immersive Art Show: Van Gogh’s Dreams

It may be a little hard to do — taking some of the advice at the entrance of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit currently showing in Denver at The Lighthouse. Greeting patrons as they go in are some tips for enjoying the show and one reads: “Breathe Out, Dive In, and Enjoy.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
iheart.com

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Hits Orlando

If you are looking for a one of a kind, immersive experience than be sure to check out Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Orange County Convention Center! Lose yourself in this massive display of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color. This is the ultimate, Orlando immersive art experience and is perfect for the whole family.
VISUAL ART
Secret NYC

A Captivating Monet Exhibition Is Coming To NYC For One Night Only

Monet and Klimt will takeover Downtown Manhattan in this exciting one-off exhibition!. Earlier this year, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience made its NY debut at Skylight on Vesey in FiDi. Now, both Gustav Klimt and Claude Monet will join Vincent Van Gogh, and their artworks will be metamorphized into an epic immersive experience at the majestic NYC building right in the heart of Lower Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southsoundmag.com

Experience Van Gogh at the Tacoma Armory

Now’s your chance to experience van Gogh’s work in a whole new and beautiful way. The Imagine Van Gogh exhibition is coming to the Tacoma Armory from March 5 to April 16, 2022. It’s an immersive experience. Visitors wander among giant projections of more than 200 of the...
TACOMA, WA
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
464
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy