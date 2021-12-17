NYC’s Spellbinding Van Gogh Exhibition Has Been Extended Through January!

If you haven’t seen NYC’s stunning, illuminating Van Gogh exhibition , you now have a bit more time.

We were blown away as soon as we saw Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience take over Lower Manhattan — with the iconic artist’s beloved works coming to life in a rare 3 60 degrees. Though the exhibition was originally slated to run until Jan. 3, it has now been extended through the end of the month, January 31 !

Though it is the perfect NYC activity for between Christmas and New Year’s (or to get a New Yorker as a gift!), you’ll be glad to know you now have a few more weeks to make the most of it.

In this limited-time exhibit, you’ll see Van Gogh’s work take over the walls and encompass your surroundings with the help of several dozen projectors and state-of-the-art video mapping technology, and a special hyper-realistic VR experience at the end that will take you on “A Day in the Life of Van Gogh.”

Look up at a Starry Night and watch the stars dance around the room in Van Gogh’s iconic style .

What we were most struck by is that not only does the exhibit provide a stunning visual spectacle — it actually takes you inside the depths of Van Gogh’s mind, so you understand what he was going through and what stage of life he was in when he created his most iconic works.

Besides just being immersed in vibrant colors (and plenty of social media-worthy photo ops), you’ll walk away with a new depth of knowledge about the artist that lets you experience his work in a much more personal way.

Just see all the truly *rave* reviews New Yorkers have to share.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Open through January 31, 2022