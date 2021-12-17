Browns, Raiders moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL has postponed Saturday’s raiders browns game to Monday at 5 p.m. a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

An announcement is expected Friday afternoon.

Josina Anderson of USA Today and CBS Sports first reported the scheduling change.

The NFL is also discussing rescheduling additional games due to COVID outbreaks.

The move comes as the Browns currently have 20 players who have tested positive for COVID, including three more on Friday.