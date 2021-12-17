Eagles-Washington moved to Tuesday due to COVID outbreak

The COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team has caused the Eagles’ game originally slated to be played Sunday to be moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST, the NFL announced Friday.

Washington is now dealing with 21 players in their COVID protocols, as of Friday afternoon.

Moving the game back two days allows for more players to test out of the protocol and be eligible to play. It also, however, puts the Eagles at risk of their own players going into COVID protocols should they test positive on Monday.

In addition to the Eagles game being moved, the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders game that was originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday. The Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams has been moved Tuesday. Both games are being moved due to COVID outbreaks.

The game being moved puts the Eagles at a competitive disadvantage as they have a game the following Sunday against the New York Giants. They now play that game on just four days rest, and play three division games in 13 day. The short week could not come at a worse time, as the Eagles are in the stretch run of a push to make the playoffs.

The Eagles have taken extra precautions this week to avoid the spread of COVID, including all players wearing masks inside at all times, and moving meetings to larger rooms to allow for more spacing.

