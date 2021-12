Have you seen "Spider-Man: No Way Home" yet? The blockbuster event of the year — well, until "The Matrix Resurrections" arrives next week, at least — swung its way into theaters last night, thrilling opening night audiences who were ready to jump out of their seats at the slightest provocation and already leading to boatloads of box office dollars even before the weekend begins in earnest. For those fortunate enough to get a ticket to some packed-out screenings, questions abound about just how the Powers That Be managed to put together all the biggest reveals, moments, and multiversal reunions for the biggest and most sprawling "Spider-Man" movie yet. For those still waiting to see the movie, rest assured that we're keeping things spoiler-free here. You're safe to peruse this article at your ease, but be sure to pay attention to our various spoiler warnings at the top of our coverage today.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO