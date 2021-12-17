ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma Police Announce New Leads In 1997 Disappearance Of Janie June Coe

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are following up on new leads generated by DNA evidence collected after a woman went missing in 1997.

New DNA evidence was discovered in some of the evidence that had been collected during the initial investigation into the disappearance of Janie June Coe, according a news release issued Thursday by the Petaluma Police Department.

Police said the discovery has led to new witness contacts and investigative leads as detectives continue to follow-up on this active investigation.

Police have also obtained a computer-enhanced image of what Coe may look like today at age 63.

Janie June Coe before her 1997 disappearance (left) and an age progressed image of what she could look like today. (Petaluma Police Department)

Police said Coe was last seen on April 29, 1997, when she had returned to her eastside Petaluma home after a job interview.

When she did not pick up her children from a family member on May 2, 1997, she was reported as a missing person to the Petaluma Police Department.

The initial investigation revealed that her ATM Card had been used on April 29, 1997, at the West America Bank in Petaluma.

Investigators obtained bank surveillance video of an unidentified female using her ATM card and driving a 1978-1982 Ford Mustang. Due to the poor quality of the video footage, Investigators were unable to determine the vehicle’s license plate.

On May 5, 1997, Janie’s 1989 Ford Aerostar van was found abandoned adjacent to an open field in Napa. Police said that since her disappearance, neither her children, other family members nor friends have heard from her.

If anyone has any new information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Corie Joerger at (707) 778-4456.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information pertaining to Janie Coe’s disappearance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
