Meridian's Anderson enjoys sharing passion for soccer with Wildcats teammates

Meridian High School striker Chance Anderson (7) tries to gain control of the ball during the Wildcats’ game against Petal Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Ray Stadium. Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star, file

Meridian High School soccer coach Josh Johnson’s first impression of Chance Anderson would be difficult for anyone to top.

Anderson, a sophomore striker, had just transferred to Meridian from Northeast Lauderdale this past summer, and the Wildcats were set to take on Northwest Rankin in a summer league contest.

“He scored three goals against one of the top teams in the state,” Johnson said. “The first time he was on the field with us he scored 12 goals in that tournament by himself, so what you’re seeing is a generational player and someone who’s going someplace. He has really good potential.”

Anderson entered Friday night’s home divisional contest against Brandon with 22 goals on the season, and his skills have earned him the respect of his teammates, who look to him for leadership.

“He’s a good person to be around,” Johnson said. “He’s a good motivational person. The other kids look up to him, and he communicates really well to me and the other players.”

With so many goals already, fans would naturally shine a spotlight on Anderson, but he said the most fun he has playing for Meridian is sharing his love for soccer with his teammates.

“Some of them just started playing this year, so I like helping them out,” Anderson said. “We’ll go out on our own and play, and that helps us with team bonding and preparing for district games.”

At age 4, Anderson first started playing soccer and quickly developed a passion for the sport. When he’s not playing for Meridian, Anderson travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete on one of the city’s Elite Clubs National League teams.

“It’s the drive for the sport, the team bonding that I love,” Anderson said. “I just have a passion for it. I like the teammates I have, and I like dealing with them and showing them more about the sport. It’s not just about winning games but showing them what you have.”

In the fall, Anderson balances ECNL with high school football and swim at Meridian, which pulls him in several different directions. Anderson said his mother, Danielle Anderson, is a big help in terms of balancing his schedule.

“She keeps me going all the time, even though she gets on my nerves sometimes,” Chance Anderson said with a chuckle.

It makes for a busy fall for them both, but Danielle Anderson said she’s glad her son is involved in so many activities.

“We have to go over to Birmingham two days a week to practice, which is usually Tuesdays and Thursdays, and a lot of times he’s doing academics on the way back home,” Danielle Anderson said. “It has to be God because a lot of days I’m extremely tired, and we’re also traveling a lot on the weekends.”

In swimming, Chance Anderson competes in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles, and he’s also Meridian’s kicker in football.

“I actually enjoy it,” Chance Anderson said. “It keeps me in shape for each sport I do.”

Danielle Anderson said playing several different sports also allows her son to be a more well-rounded athlete.

“I want him to make sure he continues to have balance, keeps God first and stays true to himself,” Danielle Anderson said.

After high school, Chance Anderson said he hopes to continue his soccer career — he currently wants to attend either Stanford, Wake Forest, Clemson or North Carolina — and he’d like to eventually play the sport professionally one day.

“It would mean everything to me,” Chance Anderson said. “It’s the highest-paying sport in the world, and I want to be able to take care of my family.”

In particular, Chance Anderson said he would one day like to play against Christiano Ronaldo, his favorite soccer player.

“He has that drive, that mentality that I like,” Chance Anderson said. “I watch videos of his speeches before games, and he drives me to want to be as good as him one day, or even better.”