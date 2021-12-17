KGO in 8:10: Mark Thompson’s Holiday Tipping Etiquette

CHICAGO (CBS) — So you got the COVID-19 vaccine and you got tested – and now, you’ve got to navigate the holidays. But what do you tell friends and family if you are just not comfortable attending their holiday get-together, without hurt feelings? We asked the country’s top etiquette expert, Elaine Swann. Her advice is to be upfront. “This is going to be a little bit awkward. Be very direct with your family members to let them know why you’re not coming. Say to them – simply say to them – ‘You know, I gave it some thought, and based upon everything that’s happening right now, the best choice for myself is I’ve decided to go ahead and stay home,” said Swann, of the Swann School of Protocol. “And leave it at that.” Swann said if you are hosting, let your guests know ahead of time what they can expect – for example, if you are requiring your guests to be vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO