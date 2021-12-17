ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minn. BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar Where Man Shot In Hand

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced that an investigation is underway following an incident where an officer fired their handgun and another deployed their Taser. The incident involved minor injuries.

According to the BCA, Willmar police officers responded Thursday afternoon to an apartment complex at 400 15th Avenue Southwest on the report of an armed man who was threatening to kill a probation officer.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the building. Then, at one point, an officer discharged a firearm while another discharged a Taser.

“The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a hand,” the BCA said.

The man was treated at a hospital and released into police custody. He was then booked into Kandiyohi County Jail and charges are expected “in the coming days,” the BCA said.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

According to the BCA, portions of the incident were captured on body worn cameras. A replica gun was recovered at the scene.

The BCA investigation is ongoing.

Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of 5th Avenue South, in the Field neighborhood. Two men told officers that they had just gotten out of a vehicle when two young-looking suspects approached them and demanded the car at gunpoint. A confrontation ensured, and the victims ran. One of the suspects fired at the men and struck one of them. Emergency crews brought the injured man to a nearby...
Woman, 57, Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Chisago County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota left a 57-year-old woman dead. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Acacia Trail and Stark Road in Fish Lake Township, which is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis. A passenger in one of the vehicles, Brenda Hanson of Harris, died at the scene. Several other people involved in the crash were hurt but are expected to survive. The crash remains under investigation.
Brooklyn Park Police: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Involved In Wisconsin Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Investigators say Chatman was...
Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Leads Authorities On Multiple Pursuits Before Crashing Near Duluth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Duluth man is in custody after he allegedly fled authorities multiple times in a stolen vehicle Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle believed to be stolen was spotted in Grand Rapids late Tuesday afternoon. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled. The pursuit was soon canceled. About an hour later, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 2 near Highway 33, which is northwest of Duluth. The suspect again fled and troopers deployed stop sticks as the suspect continued driving toward Hermantown, the state...
Lakes Area PD Investigating ‘Crime Spree’ In Lindstrom

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in eastern Minnesota said "thieves went on a crime spree" Wednesday morning that included stealing a car. The Lakes Area Police Department said the spree happened in Lindstrom between 3:30 and 7 a.m. Police said the suspects committed a burglary, stole a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and broke into other cars. The string of incidents happened on Park Street, Akerson Street, Neal Avenue and 295th Street. The stolen Suburban has license plates reading 3NH183, and a "13 FISHING" window sticker, police said. Anyone with information about the spree is asked to call 651-257-0622.
Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From House Fire Near Bemidji

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say the bodies of two children were recovered Thursday from the wreckage of a house fire. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says that the bodies were found around 1 p.m. at a home on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road Northwest in Liberty Township, which is about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji. Fire crews had responded shortly after 6 a.m. to battle the fire. They found the home's second floor fully engulfed in flames, which eventually destroyed the home. For several hours, the two children were unaccounted for until crews found their bodies....
Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women's prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter's husband could be heard loudly saying, "I love you, Kim." She said "I love...
3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai'Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai'Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Investigators say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed the seven family members who were found dead inside a home in Moorhead over the weekend. The Moorhead Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that preliminary blood examination results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office showed lethal levels of carbon monoxide in the victims. The deceased included three children and four adults. They were found dead inside a residence on the 4400 block of 13th Street South on Saturday. A relative found the bodies during a welfare check and called 911. (credit: CBS) Authorities identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez and 34-year-old Marleny...
Suspect In Deadly St. Paul Hit-&-Run Turns Himself In, But Refuses To Locate Vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday's fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side, but they're still in need of the suspect's vehicle. Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital. (credit: St. Paul Police) The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was...
2 Injured In Separate Shootings In North Mpls. Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people, one of them a teenage girl, were injured in separate shootings in north Minneapolis Monday. The girl was shot on the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Earlier in the day, on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North, police responded to a report of a man shot. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said a vehicle sped from the area after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
1 Killed In Becker County House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim's body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff's office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The fire remains under investigation.
BCA Identifies Willmar Police Sergeant, Officer Involved In Shooting Of August LaFeen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the sergeant and officer involved in the shooting of a man last week in Willmar. Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer of the Willmar Police Department were called to an apartment building last Thursday on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest on a report of an armed man who was threatening to kill his probation officer, according to the BCA. During a confrontation with the suspect — later identified as 56-year-old August LaFeen of Willmar — Livingood shot him in the hand, while Schaefbauer discharged his Taser. The BCA described LaFeen’s gunshot wound as a “minor” injury. LaFeen was treated and taken into custody. He was charged last Friday in Kandiyohi County with six felony counts of making terroristic threats. The BCA says LaFeen was in possession of a “replica gun” during the encounter. Livingood, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, is on standard administrative leave. Schaefbauer, a three-year veteran, remains on active duty. The BCA is still investigating, and says part of the encounter was recorded on police body cameras.
MN State Senator Calls For Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson To Resign Following DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota State Senator is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign, after he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI following a rollover crash in central Minnesota earlier this month. Hutchinson, 41, was sentenced to two years' probation on Monday. He was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees but will not have to serve any time in jail. He will have to complete chemical assessment as part of his sentencing, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver's license violations, and submit to random testing. DFL State Sen. Omar Fateh, who started representing parts of...
Burnsville Man Charged In Fatal Shooting At Eagan Gas Station

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Burnsville man has been charged for the fatal shooting of a man at a Eagan gas station last week. The Minnesota District Court of Dakota County charged Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Faisal A. Abukar, 33, who was shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets Saturday. According to the complaint, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Witness says they observed a Somali man...
Luke Oeltjenbruns Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Dragging Police Officer With Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hutchinson man accused of dragging a police officer with his truck and hitting him with a hammer learned his fate in court on Wednesday. In April, police say 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns hit a Menard's employee multiple times over the head, after the employee asked him to put on a mask. Officers then pursued Oeltjenbruns to an intersection where he refused to get out of his vehicle and told them to shoot him. When Officer Steven Sickmann reached inside to grab his keys, Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer's arm and smashed into squad cars. He then hit Officer...
Man Gets Probation For Punching Trooper Who Responded To Drunken Driving Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a Minnesota state trooper earlier this year following a drunken driving crash in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced that Matthew Cleve, 39, of Zimmerman, was sentenced to 366 days in prison stayed and three years probation. According to prosecutors, Cleve will need to abstain from any alcohol or drug use during his probation, submit to random drug testing and attend a DWI victim panel. If Cleve violates his probation, he faces time behind bars. RELATED: 'Let The...
Investigation Underway After Person Found Bleeding In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro are investigating after someone was found bleeding and in need of help Tuesday afternoon. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a call of a person needing help on the 6600 block of Ronald Place. Officers provided the person with medical aid before an ambulance took them to a hospital. A search warrant was executed at a home nearby. It's unclear yet if anything was found or if anyone was taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there's no threat to the public.
Authorities Investigating ‘Significant’ Robbery At Small Grocery Store In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a small grocery store in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the 5 Corners Market on the 2400 block of West Broadway was robbed overnight Sunday. According to investigators, a "significant" amount of money, equipment and product was stolen from the store. Exact numbers on the extent of the loss have not been released. The store was closed Tuesday when WCCO-TV photographers stopped by the scene. Police say there were no signs of force entry into the building.
1 Killed In St. Paul Fourplex Fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a fire at a St. Paul fourplex Wednesday morning — the city's second fire-related fatality this month. The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to the building on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood at about 9:44 a.m. after black smoke was reportedly seen pouring out of an upstairs unit. Firefighters promptly put out the blaze, but found a victim unresponsive inside. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful at the scene, the victim was brought to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Officials say the fire doesn't seem suspicious in nature, and the investigation is ongoing. This is the fourth fatal fire in St. Paul this year.
