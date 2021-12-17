Minn. BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar Where Man Shot In Hand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced that an investigation is underway following an incident where an officer fired their handgun and another deployed their Taser. The incident involved minor injuries.

According to the BCA, Willmar police officers responded Thursday afternoon to an apartment complex at 400 15th Avenue Southwest on the report of an armed man who was threatening to kill a probation officer.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside the building. Then, at one point, an officer discharged a firearm while another discharged a Taser.

“The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a hand,” the BCA said.

The man was treated at a hospital and released into police custody. He was then booked into Kandiyohi County Jail and charges are expected “in the coming days,” the BCA said.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

According to the BCA, portions of the incident were captured on body worn cameras. A replica gun was recovered at the scene.

The BCA investigation is ongoing.

