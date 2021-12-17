ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: More games called off

 6 days ago

Tkachuk and the Flames will not return to action until Dec. 27 against the Oilers at...

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tuesday game called off

Ovechkin and the Capitals had their game Tuesday against the Flyers postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. The Capitals' next scheduled game is now Dec. 27 against visiting Ottawa. Ovechkin currently sits third in league scoring with a prolific 47 points in 31 games.
NHL
NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run […]
NHL
NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. League athletics directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
