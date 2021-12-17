ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Additional games postponed

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Markstrom and the Flames will be shut down through the NHL's holiday break with their next scheduled game currently...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Edmonton
CBS Sports

Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
inquirer.com

Tonight’s Flyers-Capitals game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Update: The Flyers-Capitals game has been postponed due to COVID-19. Good luck finding Tuesday’s Flyers game on television. The match-up against the Washington Capitals won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn’t being carried by ESPN or TNT. It’s streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
WREG

NHL entering temporary shutdown as COVID surges

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.
NHL
The Independent

AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.An announcement was expected Wednesday.With 50...
NHL

