Bruins have another game postponed as NHL shuts down 3 teams through Christmas

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kx6xR_0dPsaMWL00

The Bruins now know that at least two of their next four games have been postponed.

On Friday morning, the NHL announced that the Bruins' game in Montreal on Saturday has been postponed . On Friday afternoon, they announced that their game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Thursday, Dec. 23, has also been postponed.

That is because the Avs are one of three teams that has now been shut down through Christmas "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days." The other two teams are the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers.

As of Friday afternoon, the Bruins' games in Ottawa on Sunday and against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Garden on Tuesday remain on.

Of course, that could all still change. The Bruins have been dealing with their own outbreak, with seven players and two staff members placed in COVID protocol since Tuesday. As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, there had not been any new additions on Friday.

The Hurricanes -- the Bruins' opponent on Tuesday -- also has six players currently in COVID protocol, so their situation will be worth monitoring as well.

No makeup dates for the Canadiens and Avalanche games have been announced yet.

NHL
