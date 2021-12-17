ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Southwest airlines CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID

Following a US Senate hearing earlier this week, Southwest airlines CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Kelly, along with the CEOs of United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines testified for more than three hours at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing.

Kelly raised a few eyebrows when he talked about the need to wear masks while traveling on aircraft.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment. It is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly.

Regardless of Kelly's comments, a Transportation Security Administration face mask requirement for individuals onboard commercial aircraft is expected to be in place through at least March 18 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Southwest says Kelly's symptoms continue to be mild, and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery. They also report he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a COVID-19 booster shot.

