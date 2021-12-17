ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

52 Rescued ‘Christmas Cats’ Available For Adoption At Pasadena Humane Society’s Winter Wonderland Event

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Dozens of cats and kittens rescued recently in Pasadena are looking for a new home for the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ui4tS_0dPsaAvd00

(credit: Pasadena Humane Society)

The 52 cats and kittens, who “were found living in unsanitary conditions inside the home and in a crawl space underneath the house,” will be available for adoption Saturday at Pasadena Humane Society’s Winter Wonderland cat adoption event.

These felines have been given festive, seasonally-appropriate names like Jolly, Merry, and Jingle. They have all since been given the necessary medical care, and will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they go to their new homes.

“If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats,” Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said in a statement.

The Winter Wonderland cat adoption event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Humane Society, 361 S. Raymond Ave. Discounts may be available for cats 6 months and older.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Rescued Baby Sea Otter Settles Into New Home At Aquarium Of The Pacific In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A baby sea otter that was found orphaned off Pismo Beach has a new home at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. (credit: Aquarium of the Pacific) The 14-week-old southern sea otter was found by Marine Mammal Center’s trained responders, who determined the orphaned pup could not survive on his own in the wild. The Aquarium of the Pacific, which participates in the Sea Otter Surrogacy program, stepped up to offer the pup a new home. The pup has since been receiving round-the-clock care, which includes feeding him every one to three hours. He has been residing...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Audience Nixed For LA County Holiday Celebration On Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, there will be no live audience for the 62nd annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration scheduled for Christmas Eve. The Music Center announced Monday that the free event, which usually brings out about 6,000 people, will go on without an audience at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is one of several theaters which make up the Music Center complex in downtown L.A., which also includes the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Roy and Edna Disney/Calarts Theater. The event will still go on, and will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal at 3 p.m. Last week, the Ahmanson Theatre was forced to cancel several performances of “A Christmas Carol” after multiple members of the play’s company were diagnosed with breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy