At long last, two years after it first debuted, The Witcher is finally coming back to Netflix with new episodes. The first season of the fantasy series was a hit with fans and became an absolute behemoth for Netflix almost overnight. Due to the difficulty and scale of the project, along with delays from the pandemic, The Witcher Season 2 has taken quite a while to get put together. Season 2 arrives in its entirety on Friday, and it appears fans are spending time preparing for the debut of the new episodes by rewatching what has already been released.

