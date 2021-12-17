ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40th Annual Pittsburgh Home And Garden Show Happening In March

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 40th Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show will be happening in March of next year.

The event will run from March 4 to March 13, 2022 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The show’s organizers say that 1,900 exhibits will be in the convention center.

Tickets for adults are $10, $4 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for any kid under the age of 6.

More information about the show and where to buy tickets can be found on their website.

