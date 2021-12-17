ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy.

The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.

