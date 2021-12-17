‘Better Things’ Final Season to Premiere in February on FX (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the comedy series “ Better Things ” will premiere its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the season, with the rest of the season unveiling one episode each following week.

In its final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on the road ahead for Sam Fox ( Pamela Adlon ) as she navigates her three daughters, her acting career and her aging mother (as well as herself). Alongside Adlon, the series stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The final season will also feature guest stars Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally, as well as the returns of Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave and Mario Cantone.

Adlon serves as the executive producer, writer and director of Season 5. “Better Things” is produced by FX Productions.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

ABC News announced that Dax Tejera has been named executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Dax first joined ABC News as a senior producer in the Washington Bureau in 2017. During his tenure at “This Week,” Dax has overseen exclusive interviews and covered breaking news such as the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election as well as the January 6th riot at the Capitol. Additionally, Dax has worked on numerous broadcast and streaming special events for ABC. Prior to joining ABC News, Dax was the executive producer of “American with Jorge Ramos” and a producer at MSNBC.

EXECUTIVES

The 92nd Street Y appointed Joanna Scholl as senior vice president for marketing, branding and digital. In her new role, Scholl will develop a strategic vision for the future of digital programming at 92Y as well as make a commitment to integrating learnings from the pandemic into the center’s long-term strategic plan to reach new audiences. Additionally, Scholl will drive product launches and strategic partnerships. She will lead marketing, digital content, promotional and sales efforts and will begin her work this fall. Previously, School worked for The Paley Center for Media, as well as HBO.

Webtoon announced the appointment of Kiel Hume as head of international communications of Webtoon Brands. The new created role consolidates PR and communications initiatives into a single department, under the leadership of Hume. Hume will report to Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Entertainment in the U.S., and Junkoo Kim, Webtoon founder and global CEO, who is based in Korea. Since 2017, Hume has overseen all PR and communications for Wattpad and the former Wattpad Studios, managing their PR as well as the company’s communications until the merger of Webtoon and Wattpad’s entertainment divisions in 2021.

The Right Now tapped George Cabico as head of filmed content communications. Additionally, Andrea Higgins has joined as manager of entertainment and talent relations. Based in Los Angeles, Cabico spearheads strategic communications and consumer publicity for the entertainment division’s television, film, streaming, audio and production company client roster. Cabico will report to Eric Green, co-founder and head of entertainment. Cabico most recently served as senior vice president of entertainment at The Lippin Group. Based in New York, Higgins will report to Cabico and support the agency’s strategic partnership with Sam Srinivasan’s Sechel PR. She comes from Audible Treats where she led music and multicultural campaigns for Netflix, TikTok, Alamo Records and Empire Records, as well as Sunshine Sachs.

LATE NIGHT

Reese Witherspoon, Mike Birbiglia, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Will Forte, Lily Collins, Isaiah Rashad and SZA will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”