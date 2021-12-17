ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Things’ Final Season to Premiere in February on FX (TV News Roundup)

By Katie Song
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414hx9_0dPsXZi500

FX announced that the comedy series “ Better Things ” will premiere its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the season, with the rest of the season unveiling one episode each following week.

In its final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on the road ahead for Sam Fox ( Pamela Adlon ) as she navigates her three daughters, her acting career and her aging mother (as well as herself). Alongside Adlon, the series stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The final season will also feature guest stars Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally, as well as the returns of Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave and Mario Cantone.

Adlon serves as the executive producer, writer and director of Season 5. “Better Things” is produced by FX Productions.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

ABC News announced that Dax Tejera has been named executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Dax first joined ABC News as a senior producer in the Washington Bureau in 2017. During his tenure at “This Week,” Dax has overseen exclusive interviews and covered breaking news such as the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election as well as the January 6th riot at the Capitol. Additionally, Dax has worked on numerous broadcast and streaming special events for ABC. Prior to joining ABC News, Dax was the executive producer of “American with Jorge Ramos” and a producer at MSNBC.

EXECUTIVES

The 92nd Street Y appointed Joanna Scholl as senior vice president for marketing, branding and digital. In her new role, Scholl will develop a strategic vision for the future of digital programming at 92Y as well as make a commitment to integrating learnings from the pandemic into the center’s long-term strategic plan to reach new audiences. Additionally, Scholl will drive product launches and strategic partnerships. She will lead marketing, digital content, promotional and sales efforts and will begin her work this fall. Previously, School worked for The Paley Center for Media, as well as HBO.

Webtoon announced the appointment of Kiel Hume as head of international communications of Webtoon Brands. The new created role consolidates PR and communications initiatives into a single department, under the leadership of Hume. Hume will report to Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Entertainment in the U.S., and Junkoo Kim, Webtoon founder and global CEO, who is based in Korea. Since 2017, Hume has overseen all PR and communications for Wattpad and the former Wattpad Studios, managing their PR as well as the company’s communications until the merger of Webtoon and Wattpad’s entertainment divisions in 2021.

The Right Now tapped George Cabico as head of filmed content communications. Additionally, Andrea Higgins has joined as manager of entertainment and talent relations. Based in Los Angeles, Cabico spearheads strategic communications and consumer publicity for the entertainment division’s television, film, streaming, audio and production company client roster. Cabico will report to Eric Green, co-founder and head of entertainment. Cabico most recently served as senior vice president of entertainment at The Lippin Group. Based in New York, Higgins will report to Cabico and support the agency’s strategic partnership with Sam Srinivasan’s Sechel PR. She comes from Audible Treats where she led music and multicultural campaigns for Netflix, TikTok, Alamo Records and Empire Records, as well as Sunshine Sachs.

LATE NIGHT

Reese Witherspoon, Mike Birbiglia, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Will Forte, Lily Collins, Isaiah Rashad and SZA will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” which premieres on Dec. 31.  The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “If Johnny and I can actually work together...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Severance’ Thriller at Apple TV Plus Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that upcoming thriller series “Severance” will premiere with two episodes on Feb. 18, followed by new episodes weekly on Fridays. The series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries where employees’ work and personal lives are surgically divided. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star. “I have, of my own free accord, elected to undergo the procedure known as ‘severance,'” Mark and his employees say in the teaser, which you can watch below. “I give consent for the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Rosalind Chao
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Matthew Glave
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Lennon Parham
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Live Tv#Better Things#Hbo#Fx Productions#Abc News#The Washington Bureau#American#Msnbc
power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

Killing Eve: Season Four; BBC America Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Killing Eve has a premiere date for its fourth and final season. BBC America has released a teaser for the upcoming season of eight episodes which will debut in February. Starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina, the spy thriller follows a spy (Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who are obsessed with each other. Season four will find the women making their way back to each other, but the road will not be an easy one.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raising Dion: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Photos)

Netflix set a second season premiere date for Raising Dion earlier this month, and now the streaming service has released some first-look photos. Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her young son, Dion. The pair have their lives complicated when Dion develops superhero-like powers.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

ViacomCBS Announces Five Participants For 2021-2022 Directors Initiative (TV News Roundup)

ViacomCBS announced the five participants for its 2021-2022 Directors Initiative: Julie Herlocker, Bao Tran, Joy T. Lane, Pat Santana and Steven J. Kung. The initiative provides a platform for experienced directors to gain access to showrunners, executives, managers and agents as well as the opportunity to shadow CBS Television Network and CBS Studio shows throughout the year. The program helps directors develop relationships with industry professionals, networks that are essential to finding work in the field. In its 18th year, the program will guarantee all participants of the initiative an episode of television to direct on the CBS Television Network. “The ViacomCBS...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Showtime Documentary Films Announces ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Showtime Documentary Films announced “We Need To Talk About Cosby” will premiere on Jan. 30 at 10 p.m., following its Sundance Film Festival premiere. From Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell, the four-part docuseries will take a deep dive into Bill Cosby’s influential career and ultimate downfall — due to accusations of rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women. “As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all of his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” said Bell in a statement. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. More...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: Kai, Better, Golden, Treason, Gangs

Jon Hurwitz, the co-creator and producer of the hit series “Cobra Kai,” has revealed that filming on the series’ fifth season has wrapped. The news comes days ahead of the fourth season’s debut on Netflix on New Year’s Eve. [Source: Twitter]. Better Things. FX has...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Things: Season Five? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX has (finally) set a return date for its hit comedy series after teasing one over the summer. Atlanta will premiere its third season with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c (and be available to stream the next day on Hulu). This news comes after a three-year hiatus. (Fortunately, we already know there will be a fourth season.)
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy