Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Texas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “ Love & Death ,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie”). Under the deal, Texas Monthly will develop new projects with the WarnerMedia premium cabler and streamer.

Since its first issue in Feb. 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled the politics and personalities (and barbecues and honky-tonks) of the Lone Star State. Texas Monthly doesn’t just limit itself to tacos, hiking and business news — it also dabbles in true crime. “Love & Death,” which hails from Lionsgate Television and is helmed by writing and executive producing duo David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing”), centers on the true story of a suburban housewife (Candace “Candy” Montgomery) brutally murdering her best friend (Betty Gore) with an ax. Per Saari will executive produce alongside Kidman and Kelley. Lesli Lina Glatter, whose TV credits include “Homeland,” “Twin Peaks” and “Mad Men,” is set to direct the series, with Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision,” “Wind River”) attached to star. Other previously announced cast members include Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler, Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery, Lily Rabe as Betty Gore, Keir Gilchrist as Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel as Pastor Jackie Ponder and Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder.

Texas Monthly is repped by CAA. The publication presents multimedia stories, from printed magazines to podcasts, videos, books and live events. Since signing with CAA in 2019, Texas Monthly has had more than two dozen articles in various stages of development and has partnered up with celebrities including Renée Zellweger, George Clooney, Taylor Sheridan and Tom Hanks.

