ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Environmental groups reach settlement on Detroit incinerator

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 6 days ago

Two environmental organizations that had planned to sue Detroit Renewable Power after air emissions violations at a city incinerator said they have reached a $10,000 settlement agreement with Detroit Renewable Power (DRP).

Ecology Center and Environment Michigan informed DRP in January 2019 of their intention to file a suit under the federal Clean Air Act. However, in March of that year, DRP announced the permanent closure of the incinerator.

A call to Detroit Renewable Power was not returned.

“It was important for us to make sure local residents that lived with the odor and air pollution the incinerator generated get some direct remedy,” said Kathryn Savoie, Ecology Center’s Detroit community health director. “We’re hopeful the $10,000 donation to Arboretum Detroit will support the community in healing the environmental harms they have been subjected to.”

These are the ‘toxic hot spots’ where Michiganders may face cancer-causing air pollution

Arboretum Detroit is a nonprofit organization that has focused on planting trees in the Poletown neighborhood to the east of the former incinerator site.

“Arboretum Detroit grew out of Poletown residents planting trees as a way to cope with the air pollution coming from the Detroit incinerator,” said Andrew Kemp, Arboretum Detroit president. “This donation will allow us to plant an oxygen park to remind us all that breathing fresh, clean air is a human right and that sometimes we have to fight for it and grow it.”

DRP committed to cease operations and shutter the incinerator in previous settlement agreements with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Those commitments were confirmed in its settlement agreement with the environmental organizations, whose settlement also requires the company to pay the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, which served as counsel for the environmental groups, $10,000 in attorney fees. The environmental groups were represented by the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center and the National Environmental Law Center. The attorneys and their clients decided to donate the $10,000 in attorney fees to Arboretum Detroit.

“We believed that it was essential for residents to receive something due to the longstanding harm they suffered and to further environmental justice,” said Nick Leonard, Great Lakes Environmental Law Center executive director. “We all agreed that the least we could do was donate the attorney fees we received in connection with this case to Arboretum Detroit.”

The facility located in the central section of Detroit has a long history of emissions violations. A state-imposed fine paid by DRP went to the state general fund, as required by law, and not to the community. The late state Rep. Isaac Robinson, who lived in the area, hailed the 2019 closure.

“This is a victory for families and seniors in District 4 who had to endure dangerous odors for years and shows what a broad coalition of residents can accomplish,” the Detroit Democrat said at the time. “No one should have to live under a cloud of burnt trash. This is an opportunity to focus on job creation and renewable energy without putting our residents’ health at risk. It is important that we work together to assist those working in the plant to find new employment.”

Robinson died of suspected COVID-19 complications in 2020.

The post Environmental groups reach settlement on Detroit incinerator appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Michigan Advance

Whitmer backs Oakland University’s January virtual learning plan amid omicron

After schools fought to have in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland University this week joined colleges like Harvard and Stanford in announcing that classes will begin virtually next month due to the fast-spreading omicron variant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the Michigan Advance in a phone interview Wednesday that […] The post Whitmer backs Oakland University’s January virtual learning plan amid omicron appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLLEGES
Michigan Advance

Omicron is spreading in Michigan, but Whitmer says statewide mandates are unlikely

There are currently eight cases of the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant that have been found in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday the state is urging people to get vaccinated and booster shots instead of implementing statewide mandates.  This has been the state’s overall strategy since vaccines became widely available to those 16 and up […] The post Omicron is spreading in Michigan, but Whitmer says statewide mandates are unlikely appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says

“My concern is that when I hear these folks running for this office say, ‘I will enforce the law,’ I hope that all of you in this room and on this call will investigate what exactly that means,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday during a roundtable with reporters, when she argued her Republican challengers […] The post ‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike

Updated, 4:59 p.m., 12/21/21 with comments from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Unionized Kellogg’s workers from four states, including a cereal plant in Battle Creek, voted to approve a new five-year contract that increases wages and expands health care, ending one of the country’s longest strikes this year, union and company officials announced Tuesday. About 1,400 […] The post Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs $1.5B business incentive plan alongside GOP leaders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed a bipartisan set of bills creating new business incentives aimed at attracting jobs from companies like General Motors that flew through the Legislature in its final days of the year. The signing for the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) package was held at Wayne County Community College District’s […] The post Whitmer signs $1.5B business incentive plan alongside GOP leaders appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Will Michigan’s big tax incentive bet pay off in new auto jobs?

Michigan’s new economic development incentives, mostly designed to help Michigan better compete with other states for new electric vehicle assembly and battery plans, remind me of a hilarious scene in the 1996 hit movie, “Jerry McGuire.” McGuire, a sports agent played by Tom Cruise, is desperate to keep pro football client Rod Tidwell, portrayed by […] The post Rick Haglund: Will Michigan’s big tax incentive bet pay off in new auto jobs? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts and other issues made more difficult by climate change. Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego last week, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Duggan: U.S. Census effort in Detroit was ‘malpractice’

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan argued Thursday that the 2020 U.S. Census has undercounted Detroit’s population by 8% in some city neighborhoods. “This was malpractice by the Census Bureau,” said Duggan who worked as population counter in 1980 for the agency when he was a student at the University of Michigan. “This was not an honest […] The post Duggan: U.S. Census effort in Detroit was ‘malpractice’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Groups#Detroit Renewable Power#Drp#Ecology Center#Arboretum Detroit#Great Lakes And Energy#Egle
Michigan Advance

Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit

After weeks of pressure from voting rights advocates and journalists and a ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting had to finally release seven memos and an audio recording from a closed session in late October.  The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed a […] The post Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Nessel disappointed with ‘radio silence’ from Biden admin. on Line 5

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday she’s heard more from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet on inter-governmental Line 5 talks than she has from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration. “I’m not personally aware of what those talks have yielded, if anything,” she said at a media roundtable in regards to discussions under the 1977 […] The post Nessel disappointed with ‘radio silence’ from Biden admin. on Line 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Hospitals are overrun by the unvaccinated. What happens to the rest of us?

I never fully transitioned back into a post-COVID world after getting vaxxed and even boosted, because I understood that reality didn’t exist for millions of immunocompromised people, seniors and young kids who still can’t get the shot. Wearing high-quality masks indoors, continuing to work from home much of the time and limiting travel — one […] The post Susan J. Demas: Hospitals are overrun by the unvaccinated. What happens to the rest of us? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

New: Whitmer backs Supreme Court decision against redistricting commission

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the Advance in a phone interview Wednesday morning that she believes the Michigan Supreme Court ruled correctly this week on a case brought by media organizations against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC). After a 4-3 decision Monday — with three GOP-nominated justices and one Democratic-nominated justice in the majority […] The post New: Whitmer backs Supreme Court decision against redistricting commission appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Michigan Advance

Nessel says she will back Biden vaccine mandate in SCOTUS case

If an opportunity arises, Attorney General Dana Nessel will support President Joe Biden’s worker vaccine mandate before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Michigan AG told reporters at a media roundtable Monday. Attorneys general from Republican-led states, religious groups, manufacturing companies, and others are asking the Supreme Court for emergency action to block the Biden administration […] The post Nessel says she will back Biden vaccine mandate in SCOTUS case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

State reports 56 new school outbreaks in the last week

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,434,837 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,984 have died from the virus — an additional 13,984 cases and 160 deaths since Friday. The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of […] The post State reports 56 new school outbreaks in the last week  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

Omicron variant reported at University of Michigan and MSU

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Friday that a total of 1,420,838 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,824 have died from the virus — an additional 12,649 cases and 254 deaths since Wednesday. Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases and the sixth-highest case rate in the country […] The post Omicron variant reported at University of Michigan and MSU appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLLEGES
Michigan Advance

As Sanders rallies striking Kellogg workers, some are skeptical of company’s latest offer

Following a workers’ solidarity rally in Battle Creek Friday featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kellogg employee Dijon Lucius and his wife flip through pages of the cereal giant’s newest contract proposal back at the union hall, highlighting and making note of problematic sections. Across the street, a group of Lucius’ fellow Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco […] The post As Sanders rallies striking Kellogg workers, some are skeptical of company’s latest offer appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Michigan Advance

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Michigan Advance

Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher?

Cafeteria workers, secretaries and bus drivers could serve as substitute teachers in their district under legislation that awaits a decision from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation would allow school districts to temporarily use school support staff to fill in as substitutes without any college credits. The law applies to support staff already working in a […] The post Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

Enbridge tries gambit to move state’s final Line 5 shutdown case to federal court

The plot has thickened once again in the ongoing Line 5 legal saga between Canadian pipeline company Enbridge and the state of Michigan, as Enbridge is now pushing for the state’s sole remaining shutdown case to be removed to federal court. Enbridge wants to see Nessel v Enbridge heard in the U.S. District Court for […] The post Enbridge tries gambit to move state’s final Line 5 shutdown case to federal court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Supreme Court rules redistricting commission needs to release recordings, memos from closed session

Updated, 3:53 p.m., 12/20/21, with comment from MICRC spokesperson The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) has to release all recordings of its closed sessions and seven legal memos after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the private meeting was unconstitutional.  The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed a […] The post Supreme Court rules redistricting commission needs to release recordings, memos from closed session appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

865
Followers
944
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy