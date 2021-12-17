Update: Paramount Theatre and Marriott cancel ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ performances because of COVID

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora announced Friday it must cancel its performances of “Cinderella” this weekend because of COVID cases in the cast and crew. Similarly, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire has canceled performances of “Kiss Me, Kate” through Dec. 26.

The announcement from the Paramount states:

Dear Paramount Theatre patron,

We regret to inform you that due to COVID-related illness within the cast and crew we need to cancel all Cinderella performances tonight through Sunday, December 19.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you will join us on a different day. We have scheduled additional performances to help offer you more performance options. Please select another Cinderella performance to attend and contact the Box Office at your earliest convenience at (630) 896-6666 — our associates will take care of everything else. The Box Office is open until 8 p.m. tonight.

If you cannot find a performance that fits your schedule, we’ll be happy to give you a credit or a full refund.

Again, we apologize for having to do this.

Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.

All the best,

Kevin Berls, Director of Audience Services and Business Analytics, Paramount Theatre

Ticket holders are invited to reschedule for shows starting Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Cinderella” is the holiday performance for the Aurora theater, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical directed by Brenda Didier.

In north suburban Lincolnshire, the Marriott Theatre has posted the following message on social media and its website:

Due to breakthrough cases of Covid-19 detected in our fully vaccinated cast, for the safety of our guests, staff and artists and out of an extreme abundance of caution, we are canceling performances of Kiss Me, Kate through December 26th. We will resume performances December 29th.

Affected ticket holders should call the box office at 847-634-0200 at their convenience to reschedule to a later performance of Kiss Me, Kate or explore other ticket options. We wish you happy, healthy holidays and look forward to gathering safely again soon.

The 1948 musical with Cole Porter songs like “It’s Too Darn Hot,” “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” and “So In Love” opened in late November .

Such cancellations due to COVID have swelled recently on Broadway, where New York theaters have sometimes been forced to cancel at the last minute or even after the audience members had taken their seats.

This story has been updated to add Marriott’s news.

