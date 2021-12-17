Low Carbon Beef coming soon to the meat counter

Scott Lively is the co-founder of the largest organic and grass-fed beef producer in the United States, Raise American, and is the author of a new book, For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat. America has a massive appetite for beef. It’s a $111 billion-a-year industry that accounts for almost 5.4 million jobs, and Americans consume about 57 pounds a year per capita. In his book, he makes the case that a more sustainable meat industry can solve many of the environmental issues associated with concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which produce about 85% of the steak and hamburger in the U.S. The key, according to Scott, is a move to grass-fed cattle raised in a far more distributed production system.

