ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Low Carbon Beef coming soon to the meat counter

By Steve Alexander
wgnradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the intersection of engineering and cattle production is Low Carbon Ranch. Founder...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Record November red meat, beef production

The USDA says red meat and beef production for November were record large. Beef was reported at 2.379 billion pounds, 5% above a year ago, with a 6% increase in slaughter to 2.858 million head canceling out a five-pound decrease in the average live weight to 1,382 pounds. Pork came...
AGRICULTURE
Newton Kansan

Who's eating the beef? A beef marketing firm shows trends in US meat consumption

Each generation consumes meat differently. The baby boomers are mainly traditionalists when it comes to beef consumption. They like their meat, eating steaks, burgers and specialty cuts. Millennials love adventure. They, like Generation Z, also like experimentation. Midan Marketing, a marketing firm that specializes in the marketing of animal proteins,...
WICHITA, KS
modernfarmer.com

First USDA-Approved Low-Carbon Beef Certification Launched

Beef is one of the worst offenders in agriculture when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions; pound for pound, the production of beef releases more than seven times as much greenhouse gas as the production of chicken. The governmental policy to try to reduce that has generally fallen on voluntary methods rather than regulation, and that seems to continue with a new program: USDA-approved certification for low-carbon beef.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Cattle#Animals#Engineering#Packers#Low Carbon Ranch
Tree Hugger

We Have to Put Sufficiency First in a Low-Carbon World

We used to worry about energy efficiency. But over the past few years, we have been writing about sufficiency, suggesting that making things more efficient is not enough—we have to ask ourselves what we really need. Sufficiency is defined by Samuel Alexander, co-director of the Simplicity Institute, as:. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BevNET.com

Low-ABV, Non-Carbonated FUNNY WATER Launches In The U.S.

Chicago, IL – As distributors and retailers nationwide adjust to an oversaturated hard seltzer market, a new product has emerged as an alternative to carbonated alcoholic beverages. FUNNY WATER is a naturally flavored still water with no bubbles, featuring a 3.75% ABV, antioxidants and electrolytes to promote better hydration, at only 80 calories.
DRINKS
freightwaves.com

NZC Newsletter: A low carbon fuels love story

TLDR: In which the author’s heart is broken and put back together again over sustainable fuels. Or, the bull case for renewable natural gas (RNG) in transportation. Last week, RNG producer Opal Fuels LLC merged with the SPAC ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at a valuation of roughly $2 billion. Yes, $2 billion. That’s … a lot of money. But wait, is the RNG transport fuel market really that big? Aren’t there only around 175,000 NG trucks on the road today? Who is using this stuff and where? I’m glad you asked because today we’ll unpack all your questions and more. But first, a love story about my first foray into alternative fuels:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
umass.edu

Here’s the Beef: More Protein, Calories and Fat in Meat Burgers

AMHERST, Mass. – In the largest-ever nutritional comparison of beef and alternative burgers available to U.S. consumers, a University of Massachusetts Amherst analysis found that packaged beef burgers on average contain more calories, protein, fat and cholesterol – and less sodium and fiber – than imitation and veggie burgers.
AMHERST, MA
Popculture

Meat Recall Expands to Include More Than 2 Million Pounds of Product

An urgent meat recall announced earlier this month was expanded to include over 2.3 million pounds of product last week. The original recall by Alexander & Hornung of St. Clair Shores, Michigan covered over 230,000 pounds of meat product due to possible listeria contamination. The recall affects the company's fully cooked ham and pepperoni products.
AGRICULTURE
jwnenergy.com

Europe unveils gas market proposals key to low-carbon future

The European Union proposed a set of measures designed to ensure the use of green energy sources and boost natural gas supply security in the bloc’s shift away from fossil fuels. The Commission unveiled Wednesday the planned revision of its gas market law to ensure the integration of renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Scott Lively on the Future of Beef and Meat Labeling

Scott Lively is the co-founder of the largest organic and grass-fed beef producer in the United States, Raise American, and is the author of a new book, For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat. America has a massive appetite for beef. It’s a $111 billion-a-year industry that accounts for almost 5.4 million jobs, and Americans consume about 57 pounds a year per capita. In his book, he makes the case that a more sustainable meat industry can solve many of the environmental issues associated with concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), which produce about 85% of the steak and hamburger in the U.S. The key, according to Scott, is a move to grass-fed cattle raised in a far more distributed production system.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy