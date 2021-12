SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a bill that will end the requirement for parents of minors who seek an abortion to be notified. House Bill 370 repeals the Parental Notification Act of 1995, which in Illinois required a doctor to let a parent of a pregnant minor know about an abortion procedure within 48 hours before it happens. The repeal and other parts of the bill take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO