Public Health

Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are trying to spoil the...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state is reporting more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the second straight day as the state and federal governments roll out measures meant to curb the spread of the virus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Democrat

Mayo Clinic Healthcare expert offers tips for holiday feasting without the heartburn

LONDON — Special foods are among the pleasures of holiday celebrations. On the negative side, for people with digestive diseases or those who overindulge, holiday feasting can quickly produce the food version of a hangover. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains why this sometimes happens and how we can enjoy the menu while also making holidays happy for our digestive systems.
HEALTH
Times Daily

Search for a COVID-19 test means sold-out signs, long lines

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to distribute hundreds of millions of free COVID-19 tests and to open more testing sites to fight surging infections, but the stepped-up efforts will not come in time for people who want to find out if they are infected before the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
canogaparknc.org

Tips for Having a COVID-Safe Winter Holiday Season and a Happy New Year

Get vaccinated and get a booster if it’s time (6 months after Moderna/Pfizer, 2 months after J&J). Always wear a mask indoors and in crowded places outdoors. Get tested if sick or exposed. Keep gatherings small, and gather outside if possible. If indoors, improve airflow: open windows & doors,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
10 Tampa Bay

Holiday travel tips to keep you safe as Omicron looms

TAMPA, Fla. — Airports across the nation and in the Tampa Bay area are expected to be busy this holiday season as travelers are anxious to be with their loved ones after a tough year. However, the threat of an Omicron variant surge raises concern for doctors and healthcare...
TAMPA, FL
khqa.com

Quincy Fire Department offers a few tips to stay safe this holiday season

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season is a time of joy, but the Quincy Fire Department reminds everyone to continue thinking about safety when decorating. Quincy Fire Department is once again taking part in the Keep the Wreaths Red program that aims towards bringing awareness to fire safety during the holiday season.
QUINCY, IL
Marconews.com

Omicron: What can you do to stay safe this holiday season?

Podcasts:True crime, in-depth interviews and more USA TODAY podcasts right here. Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.
HEALTH
aces.edu

Tips for a Safe Holiday Gathering

As temperatures drop and the year nears its end, many of us look forward to the opportunity to spend quality time with our family and friends. Similar to last year, the COVID-19 pandemic will affect how we celebrate the holidays this year. Data collected on the long-term effects of COVID-19 is ongoing, and there is the risk of contracting the virus or transmitting it to others. If you are just making plans for family gatherings and are wondering how to stay healthy and safe, read on for a few tips.
PUBLIC HEALTH
classichits106.com

Illinois agency offers tips for safe travel this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD – With the holiday season in full swing, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is offering tips to help people stay safe now and into the new year. From decorating the tree to traveling to grandma’s house with a sleigh full of new toys, be sure to take simple steps to keep your family safe.
ILLINOIS STATE
Times Daily

US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

