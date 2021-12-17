Roger Stone Invokes Fifth Amendment In January 6th Meeting

“Yesterday was a terrible day,” a legislator wrote in a text to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, on January 7, 2021. “We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry nothing worked.” That text was released last week by the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, namely, the assault on the Capitol by a mob that was trying to disrupt the tally of electoral votes. The text itself, though, was referring to a parallel attempt by members of the House to engineer the rejection of the votes of six states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) that Joe Biden had won. Neither effort succeeded—and that failure, extraordinarily enough, seems to have been a cause of regret for the apology-texting legislator.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO