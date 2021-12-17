ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roger Stone Invokes Fifth Amendment In January 6th Meeting

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump ally Roger Stone is using his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself during a meeting...

MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the third Trump insider to plead the Fifth

It was nearly two weeks ago when Republican operative Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, said he'd invoke his Fifth Amendment rights instead of cooperating with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. But in practical terms, he still had to show up and plead the Fifth while sitting down with investigators.
101.9 KELO-FM

Roger Stone appears before January 6 committee, refuses to testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday but said he refused to answer questions. Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination. (Reporting by...
TODAY.com

Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission

Trump confidant and ally Roger Stone met with the Jan. 6 commission Friday and pleaded the Fifth, refusing to answer questions about his actions leading up to the Capitol attack. Stone is the latest witness to meet with the committee following Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY. Dec. 18, 2021.
iheart.com

Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
Eyewitness News

Roger Stone questions legitimacy of Jan. 6 investigation

Roger Stone called the inquiry into the Jan. 6 riot "Witch Hunt 3.0." Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Connecticut Public

Roger Stone appears before Jan. 6 panel and pleads the Fifth

Controversial political operative Roger Stone appeared Friday before the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying he would assert his Fifth Amendment rights in response to questioning from the panel. "I don't like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity," Stone said...
Roger Stone
6abc

Trump ally Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment in appearance before Jan. 6 committee

Roger Stone, longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, where he said he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to every question asked of him. "I did invoke my Fifth Amendment rights to every...
The New Yorker

Mark Meadows and the Republican Response to the January 6th Investigation

“Yesterday was a terrible day,” a legislator wrote in a text to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, on January 7, 2021. “We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry nothing worked.” That text was released last week by the House select committee investigating the events of January 6th, namely, the assault on the Capitol by a mob that was trying to disrupt the tally of electoral votes. The text itself, though, was referring to a parallel attempt by members of the House to engineer the rejection of the votes of six states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) that Joe Biden had won. Neither effort succeeded—and that failure, extraordinarily enough, seems to have been a cause of regret for the apology-texting legislator.
US News and World Report

Trump Ally Stone to Invoke Right Against Self-Incrimination at Jan. 6 Panel - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone will invoke the constitutional protection against self-incrimination during an interview on Friday with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Stone's lawyer said on Thursday. Stone's attorney, Grant Smith, said in an e-mail that his client will...
WKBN

Pa. Rep. denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.
