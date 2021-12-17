Beverlye Neal, champion of civil rights and environmental justice in Orlando area, has died

Beverlye Neal speaks at City Hall, surrounded by members of the African American Council of Christian Clergy, the NAACP and National Congress of Black Women, talks about the investigation of Orlando Police excessive force allegations in 2015. Charles King/Orlando Sentinel

Beverlye Neal, a champion and “political mastermind” for civil rights, elderly affairs and environmental justice in Central Florida, has died after a yearlong illness. The Winter Park resident and past president of the Orange County branch of the NAACP was 74.

“It is with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of Beverlye Colson Neal,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “She was a tireless advocate for social justice in her decades of work through the NAACP.”

Demings said Neal worked closely with him during his tenures as Orlando police chief and Orange County sheriff, and supported his creation of the Orange County Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee.

“I was personally inspired by the writings of her daily words about how to navigate life and I will dearly miss her,” Demings said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called Neal a fighter, working to help others in civil and human rights.

“I greatly respected her and valued our partnership in working together to make Orlando a better place for everyone,” Dyer said.

Neal was born and raised in Jacksonville, and graduated from New Stanton Senior High School. Her father was a taxi driver and her mother a teacher. She attended Tennessee Agricultural & Industrial State College, designated as a Historically Black College and University, majoring in biology.

Also from Jacksonville is Dr. Randolph Bracy, founder of one of Orlando’s largest African American churches, New Covenant Baptist Church.

Bracy said the two did not cross paths in Jacksonville but through mutual contacts became friends and collaborators in Orlando. Neal was a member of New Covenant.

“She was a champion of civil rights all of her adult life from high school on and became affiliated with the Duval County chapter of the NAACP in her younger years,” said Bracy, now a distinguished scholar at Bethune–Cookman University.

“I knew Beverlye when I was president of the NAACP and she was a tremendous worker and helped me get a number of things accomplished,” said Bracy, whose three-year tenure as president in the Orange County chapter was a little more than a decade ago. “She was a great spirit.”

Neal’s early political experience included working for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

Her son, Kenneth, said Neal was transferred by the NAACP to Orlando soon after the contested 2000 presidential election between Al Gore and George W. Bush put Florida’s ballot irregularities on the national spotlight. It was to have been a temporary assignment.

“That’s what brought her to Orlando. They sent the team to Orlando for voter fraud and she has been here ever since,” Kenneth Neal said. “She was one of those who if you needed someone to vouch for you and be in your corner, that’s her.”

Neal is a former executive director for the NAACP Florida State Conference and established several chapters of the National Congress of Black Women in Florida.

Dawn Curtis, chair of the Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District, arrived in Orlando at about the same time as Neal and began to work with her at the National Congress of Black Women.

“She was absolutely passionate for the Black community to make sure that there was justice and equality,” Curtis said. “She was a true, true civil rights fighter.”

Curtis said Neal helped in her bid for the conservation district seat in 2018, teaching her about the many environmental injustices – from neglected trash and dump sites to air and water pollution – that occur in Black communities.

“She was extremely instrumental,” Curtis said. “I really describe her as a political mastermind.”

In recent years, Neal challenged the city of Orlando and its municipally owned Orlando Utilities Commission to reconsider policies that leave low-income families burdened with disproportionately high energy and water bills.

She was a founding member of the First 50 Coalition, which advocates for sustainability progress in the Orlando area.

“Ms. Neal focused her efforts on energy-justice issues and when she met with OUC she said it like it is,” said Raquel Fernandez, an organizing representative for Sierra Club in Central Florida. “She was really passionate about the topic of energy burden especially when it comes to seniors.”

Bracy’s son, state Sen. Randolph Bracy, a Democrat from Ocoee, said Neal would call him day or night.

“She would always give me things to watch out for at the legislative level,” Bracy said. “She was always informed and aware of what was going on at the city level, state level and federal level, especially about issues that affected our community and specifically African Americans,” Bracy said.

“I cannot think of a more fierce advocate for those issues,” Bracy said, ”than Beverlye Neal.”

She died Monday, Dec. 13. She was preceded in death nearly 20 years ago by a son, Andre. Along with Kenneth of Orlando, she is survived by sons James of New York state and Odell of Atlanta, and five grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and her funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. Both services will be at New Covenant Baptist Church, 2210 Rio Grande Ave, Orlando.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements are being handled by Postell’s Mortuary of Orlando.

