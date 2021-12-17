The history of Orlando’s Christmas star is like a plot from a Hallmark Christmas movie

The Star hangs over Orange Avenue during the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Lake Eola Park in Orlando on Friday evening, December 3, 2021. The highlight of the event was the lighting of a 64-foot Christmas tree adorned with 2,000 ornaments and 200 pounds in lights that musically sync with the lights at the Lake Eola fountain. The event also included holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks, a holiday market, and various lighted areas around the park for strollers to enjoy. Rich Pope/Staff photographer

Christmastime is all about traditions.

For many, there is something that triggers the feels of Christmas — maybe the first time a Nat King Cole Christmas song plays over the radio or that specialty latte hits the menu at your favorite coffee shop.

In Orlando, there are many traditions that signal the holiday season.

There is the Christmas tree at Lake Eola with its rows of nutcrackers standing at attention.

There are the traditions at the theme parks, and of course, all the surrounding neighborhoods with their light-up celebrations and parades.

However, for downtown Orlando, the large star illuminating above Orange Avenue has become the most recognizable symbol of the holidays.

For many, it is a sign that the Christmas season is in full swing.

What most may not know is that the history behind Orlando’s signature decoration could be a plot straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

The story of the star begins nearly 70 years ago when Downtown Orlando was a busy shopping scene where many from the surrounding region traveled to for their Christmas shopping.

The year was 1955, and Orlando’s two largest competing department stores — Dickson & Ives and Ivey’s — that operated adjacent from one another on the corner of Orange and Central avenues decided to put aside their competitive differences for the Christmas season and partnered to suspend an illuminated star between them.

“The idea to hang the star was Wilson Reed’s, the owner of Dickson & Ives, and he was able to convince Ivey’s to agree to the partnership,” said Melissa Procko, a research librarian with the Orange County Regional History Center.

That first variation of the star was a magical sight to those that traveled downtown as it twinkled with 600 lights strung on a seven - foot steel frame star above Orange Avenue.

“The star was even described as the most impressive Christmas decoration in Central Florida by the Orlando Sentinel,” said Procko.

It also became known as “The Christmas Spider” by residents because the light strands off the star appeared to make the spindly legs of a spider.

But the star eventually went dark.

“Downtown hit a period of decline in the 1960s and 70s,” explained Procko “It is unknown how long the star went without being put up.”

There was a drastic change in the retail landscape during that period where much of the region’s shopping moved from downtown to shopping malls and strip plazas in the suburban areas.

The downtown Christmas star became nothing more than a memory.

Nonetheless, it was that memory that urged longtime Orlando resident, Jack Kazanzas, into action in the early 80s, leading the charge to rehang the star over Orange Avenue once again.

In 1982, Kazanzas wrote a letter to the Orlando Sentinel stating his desire to bring the star back as a Christmas tradition.

Kazanzas was not all talk either. His letter was the start of a campaign that raised $13,000 (almost $37,500 in today’s money) with the help of downtown merchants.

With the money raised, a larger version of the star that measured 10 feet by 10 feet and weighed over 600 pounds was recreated, hung and illuminated even brighter over Orange Avenue once again in 1984.

“Tests even had to be done to make sure the much heavier weight of the new star could be supported between the two buildings,” said Procko.

While it appeared that Kazanzas’ efforts to save the star would be enough to cement it as an Orlando tradition once again, the saga of the star does not end there.

Anyone that has hung a Christmas decoration outdoors in Florida is well aware that the weather conditions can be brutal on even the sturdiest of them.

This was the case for the second star.

By 1998 the new star was losing its luster and city officials determined the star’s days as the city’s Christmas centerpiece were coming to an end.

The idea was to replace it with a large wreath, and a dozen smaller wreaths around it.

Yet once again, the star’s biggest supporter, Kazanzas, rallied into action and convinced then Orlando mayor, Glenda Hood, to not allow the star to go dark again for Christmas in Orlando.

Like before, Kazanzas got back to work and successfully lead the charge to raise funds to make sure Orange Avenue’s most notable decoration would shine on.

His determination paid off, and the star continued to get upgrades, becoming brighter over the years.

In 2005, the star’s yellow Plexiglas cover received a new design, and then in 2010, the star was restrung with over 4,000 LED lights.

Unfortunately, Kazanzas, who became a fixture in his elf hat, playing Christmas music and handing out coffee and bagels to the Orlando Utilities Commission crew on the day they hung the star, did not get to see that version.

Kazanzas passed away in August of 2010.

However, the legacy of his hard work to keep the tradition lived on, and the star was officially named the “Jack Kazanzas Star” by the City of Orlando that same year.

“It’s a nice reminder that the actions of one person can brighten the lives of everyone else,” said Procko.

In 2018, the star received one more upgrade with color - changing LED lights that you currently see on display over Orange Avenue this holiday season.

