2 ruled out, 10 questionable in Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and New England Patriots (9-4) both released their final injury reports with designations on Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts had a short injury report with only one player ruled out and another questionable, the Patriots have several names in question for the crucial AFC matchup on Saturday.
Here is a quick look at all of the players with injury designations for this matchup:
