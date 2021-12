There’s a popular song this time of year that has the line, “And mom and dad can hardly wait for school to start again!” Kids are so excited for all the joys of the holidays that they bounce off the walls at home. Parents really need something fun to keep those kids occupied for a little while so that the parents can tackle some of their to-do lists or to just take a few minutes’ breather to be present. Well, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is here for you! There are wonderful programs happening during the time that school is out, both online and at the library (outside.) These programs cover your toddlers to tweens. There are a few highlighted here but check the Library’s calendar of events to see other events that this space couldn’t squeeze in!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO