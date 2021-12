When Dorrit Lowsen '97 first came to Haverford, she anticipated becoming a humanities major and had law school in the back of her mind. Enthralled by a computer science class for non-majors taught by Senior Lecturer of Mathematics and Statistics Jeff Tecosky-Feldman, however, she discovered a passion for the field in her first year of college. "I loved the disciplined way that a computer scientist breaks a problem down into smaller and smaller pieces until arriving at something simple and already soluble, then gradually builds those pieces back up into a working whole," said Lowsen. "That structured thinking approach works for so many kinds of problems in so many areas."

