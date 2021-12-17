ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wheel of Time Episode 7 Review: "The Dark Along the Ways"

Cover picture for the articleThe following contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time’s seventh episode, “The Dark Along the Ways,” which aired on Amazon on Dec. 17. For more, check out our review of last week’s episode. “The Dark Along the Ways” feels like an attempt to pack in...

Collider

'The Wheel of Time': Daniel Henney on Episode 6, Lan & Moiraine's Relationship, and What That Loss Means for the Group

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Wheel of Time, "The Flame of Tar Valon." The Wheel of Time, which finally premiered on Prime Video in November, is adapted from the long-enduring fantasy novels by the late author Robert Jordan. The series takes place in a world where magic is ever-present, though it is typically wielded by an organization consisting of women known as the Aes Sedai. One among their ranks, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), has been on a secret quest of her own for many years for someone called the Dragon Reborn, an overwhelmingly powerful individual who is prophesized to either save the world or lead it into destruction. Accompanied by her loyal Warder Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine travels to the region known as the Two Rivers, where it's possible that the reincarnation of the Dragon might exist from within a small group — sheepherder Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), blacksmith Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), innkeepers' daughter Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), gambler and thief Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris), and town Wisdom Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins). After the Two Rivers are attacked by a band of vicious creatures called Trollocs, the group finds themselves on the run with one destination in mind — the city of Tar Valon, where the White Tower and the rest of the Aes Sedai might be able to help.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Review: ‘Ronin’

It’s hard to believe we’re in the final stretch for Hawkeye. This week marks the penultimate episode which shakes things up with major reveals and begins wrapping up plotlines. Here we get to see more Yelana, the return of Ronin, and a shocking final reveal. This episode packs on quite bit and it’s definitely entertaining, but unfortunately some of my worries for the series also come to fruition here.
TV SERIES
Robert Jordan
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

The White Tower is full of intrigue, but we expect Episode 7 to be action-packed in comparison. The Wheel of Time Episode 6 was visually stunning. The Aes Sedai are color-coded less subtly than their book counterparts, but the show does a good job at demonstrating garments that feel appropriate for this type of fantasy, yet unique. Removed from brutal action, the White Tower is full of delicious intrigue, but we expect Episode 7 to be action-packed in comparison.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Wheel of Time: The Secrets of Moiraine and Siuan

This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers. The Wheel of Time has plenty to enjoy for those who haven’t read the Robert Jordan novels upon which the show is based, but there has been no shortage of frustration on the part of “book purists” who are dissatisfied with some of the changes made by the television adaptation. Complaints of women being among the Dragon Reborn candidates, for example, may have primed more defensive viewers to question the latest narrative revision: the portrayal of Moiraine and Siuan as lovers.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time': Josha Stradowski on Episode 7, Filming the Pivotal Fever Dream Scene, and Rand's Personal Revelation

TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 Promo Teases What To Expect Today

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 promo teases what to expect later today. The Wheel of Time Episode 7 airs at 0.00 GMT every Friday morning. That means around 7PM Thursday for ET and then further back as you go West. With that in mind there may be some worry from fans about potential spoilers in this promo. Honestly, as someone who has read the books, I can tell you there’s not a lot to worry about here. Nothing is lingered on too long before being cut away. The Ways themselves only feature in about 5 seconds of footage in total, so that remains a mystery for tonight. The end point of this journey is shown a little more, the fortress of Fal Dara.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time: Who Is The Dark One Explained

Who is the Dark One in Amazon's The Wheel of Time series? So far, the epic fantasy tv show has been rather cryptic about its villain. Like many similar characters, he's currently under lock and key, but his influence remains far-reaching and terrifying. So, who or what is the Dark One, and more importantly, how does he differ from other villains of this kind?
TV SERIES
hardcoredroid.com

Heroes of the Dark Review

It’s easy to see the appeal of vampires, especially the sophisticated blood-suckers like the protagonist of Gameloft SE’s Heroes of the Dark. They get to be young and beautiful forever at the low price of drinking blood and not going out in the daylight. Sure, they’re occasionally locked in an endless supernatural war, but that’s part of the fun in Gameloft SE’s gacha MMO strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aggretsuko: Season 4 Review

Aggretsuko Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. We've gotten to know the impossibly adorable yet rage-filled Retsuko (Erica Mendez) quite well over the course of three seasons. The diminutive red panda is a kind young accountant by day, and a die-hard death metal karaoke singer by night, a hobby she uses to vent all the frustrations that come along with her everyday life as an office worker. Who hasn't been a ticking time bomb at the end of a particularly stressful day at work? You might zone out with your favorite TV shows or take a bubble bath. Retsuko finds catharsis when decked out in corpse paint, screaming at the top of her lungs. Same difference. That formula mostly continues to work in its fourth season, tackling workplace conflicts with empathy, even if it does become mired in some romantic comedy tropes.
TV SERIES
IGN

Amazon Wants Wheel of Time to Span All 14 Books (Plus the Prequel)

If you're at all aware of Robert Jordan's high fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time, you probably know one thing: it's a long, long series. But Amazon wants to eventually cover the whole thing with its TV adaptation, even the prequel. In an interview with IGN, Amazon Studios co-head...
TV & VIDEOS

