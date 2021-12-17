Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia To Run for Congress

Dr. Joe Hardy announced Thursday morning that he intends to run for Boulder City mayor in next year’s election. Hardy, R-Boulder City, who is currently serving in the State Senate representing District 12 and as the assistant minority leader, said he believes his experience as a former City Council member and in the Nevada Legislature as both an assemblyman and senator will be an asset for the city and its residents.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO