Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia To Run for Congress

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Democratic Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is running for Congress, he announced Friday. The 44-year-old Garcia will be running for the seat that is being vacated by Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who announced...

