Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia To Run for Congress

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who represents Long Beach, will not seek re-election to Congress next year, he announced Thursday.
“I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to Congress in 2022,” the 80-year-old Lowenthall said in a statement.
Rep. Alan Lowenthal speaks during a press conference held at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the Cal State Long Beach campus, alongside, Governor Newsom, and local politicians, in Long Beach on March 3, 2021.(Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images)
Lowenthal has represented California’s 47th District since 2012. The district encompasses portions of eastern Los Angeles and...
Comments / 0