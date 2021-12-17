ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets guard Markus Howard to miss 6 weeks with knee sprain

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyJol_0dPsQROo00

Denver Nuggets second-year guard Markus Howard will miss six weeks with a sprained left knee.

Howard, 22, went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with tests revealing the injury was not as bad as originally feared, the team said Friday.

In 17 minutes of action Wednesday, Howard had 14 points while going 4 of 9 from 3-point range. It was just his second double-digit scoring effort of the season, with the previous one a season-high 21 on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Howard is averaging 4.3 points in 16 games with the Nuggets this season and 3.3 points over 53 career NBA games, all with Denver. He signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets in November 2020 after going undrafted out of Marquette.

Related: 2021 NBA mock draft – Top prospects, top landing spots

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Markus Howard
Person
Anthony Edwards
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Pistons Timberwolves#Covid#Knicks
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Sports
Marquette University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s latest piece

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy