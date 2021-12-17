Florida Panthers Shut Down By COVID Outbreak; One Lightning Game Postponed

The COVID outbreak on the Florida Panthers has the NHL shutting the team down until after the league's holiday break.

The NHL this afternoon announced the Cats next three games have been postponed.

That includes tomorrow's game in Minnesota, Tuesday's matchup in Chicago and Thursday's home game against Nashville have all been pushed back.

The team's training facilities have also been shuttered, with the league and the NHL Players' Association will determine when they can reopen.

The Flames and Avalanche have also been benched.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had been scheduled to take on Colorado tomorrow.