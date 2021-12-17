UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

Related
‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend
"This is how you die," the actor's girlfriend recalled him telling her.
‘She’s got a grip from hell:’ Reports detail events leading to death of woman carried on vehicle’s hood
Colson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in Cecilia Gamino's death, which occurred after the two woman had a confrontation at the Motel 6 on East Brundage Lane.
Two men charged in deadly May shooting were caught on surveillance footage: reports
Two suspects charged with murder in the shooting of a man in a Bakersfield alley were caught on surveillance video, according to court filings.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' Investigated in Virginia, Remains Found in Fairfax Co.
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say the discovery of four bodies in two parts of the state are the work of a Washington, D.C., man they call “The Shopping Cart Killer.” Authorities say he brutalized and killed woman he met on dating sites and used a shopping cart to transport their bodies.
wmar2news
'Shopping cart killer' investigation underway in Virginia after 4 victims located
FAIRFAX, Va. — An alleged serial killer may have claimed the lives of at least four people in Virginia, according to information released Friday by Fairfax Police. Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner organized a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss their findings into the deaths. In that briefing officials said they believe they have the suspect in custody and identified him as Anthony Robinson.
Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona 6-year-old tests positive for STD; father's roommate arrested, sheriff's office says
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 26-year-old in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old. According to a statement released by PCSO on Dec. 21, 26-year-old Jacob Sullivan was arrested in Peoria, and booked into Pinal County Jail the same day.
Man killed on one of Richmond's deadliest blocks
SWAT vehicles were seen in the Whitcomb Court community as police investigated whether a shooting suspect was in hiding. No suspect was found.
fox5ny.com
Female correction officer savagely beaten in latest 'extremely disturbing' assault
NEW YORK - The savage attack of a female correction officer last month appeared to have prompted the acting commissioner of the state prison system to issue a memo about a trend of "extremely disturbing assaults," said the union that represents officers. Officer Adrea Adamczyk, a five-year veteran at the...
cwcolumbus.com
Former Marion County judge, wife must serve prison sentence, appeals court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Marion County judge and his wife will have to go to prison for a drunk driving conviction. The June 2020 crash injured a 19-year-old. Jason and Julia Warner were both sentenced in April to two years in prison. The Third District Court of...
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Detectives find disturbing journal entry after 13-year-old vanishes from her home.
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
CBS 46
Member of Bloods street gang sentenced for 2018 murder of 17-year-old
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley. Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.
KEPR
Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy
KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
Charges against ‘additional individuals’ in Gabby Petito’s death possible, lawyer says
The lawyer for Gabby Petito’s family suggested there may soon be charges filed against “additional individuals” after authorities confirmed Brian Laundrie, her fiancé and the lone person of interest in her strangulation slaying, died by suicide. Attorney Richard Stafford floated the possibility in a press release late Tuesday, which also...
Death of Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Annapolis Ruled a Suicide, Medical Examiner Says
The woman found hanging from a tree in Annapolis last month died from a self-inflicted injury, an autopsy determined. According to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, Annapolis resident Catherine Virginia Lee, 72, died from asphyxiation, with the manner of death being suicide.
Baltimore Police officer shot twice in the head receiving an outpour of support from the community
It’s been four days since Baltimore police officer Keona Holley was ambushed in the area where she was working.
local21news.com
UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
cbslocal.com
NYPD School Safety Agent Mye Johnson Killed In Astoria Triple Shooting
A shooting in Queens left a 27-year-old woman celebrating her birthday dead and two others injured. CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.
