ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

BCA: Man with 'replica gun' shot by police in Willmar

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AB4a_0dPsQ5JJ00
Dec 17, 2021

A suspect was wounded when a police officer shot him during an incident in Willmar on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the police shooting occurred after the Willmar Police Department received a 911 call shortly after 4:30 p.m. The caller reported an armed man was threatening to shoot a probation officer at an apartment complex located at 400 15th Avenue SW, the BCA said.

"Officers located the man inside the building and at one point one officer discharged his firearm and another officer discharged his Taser. The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a hand," the BCA press release says.

The suspect was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar where he was treated and released into police custody. He's currently being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail with charges expected to be filed in the coming days.

The BCA said a replica gun was recovered at the scene and that body-worn cameras captured "portions" of the incident. No one else was injured in the shooting.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright

After more than three days of deliberations, a jury has found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty in 20-year-old Daunte Wright's April 11 death. The jury on Thursday found Potter, 49, guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright. Potter, who is white, shot Wright, who is Black, during a traffic stop after appearing to mistake her gun for her Taser.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man threw homemade accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch, charges say

An Albert Lea man threw a mix of chemicals on his girlfriend then set her on fire with a butane torch during an argument, according to criminal charges filed this week. Logan M. Netzer, 40, is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 22 incident, which left the victim with burns on 12% of her body. The charges say she had to be airlifted to a burn unit in the Twin Cities for treatment.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Rice, MN
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

2 children 'unaccounted for' as fire engulfs home near Bemidji

Crews are battling a significant house fire just northwest of Bemidji, with authorities saying two children residing at the two-story home are currently "unaccounted for." The fire on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township was reported at 6:12 a.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies along with fire crews from Bemidji and Solway responded, and as of 8:15 a.m. were still on the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bca#Police Shooting#Replica#Rice Memorial Hospital
Bring Me The News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

One person died following a fire at a fouxplex in St. Paul Wednesday morning. St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to a fire on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue at 9:44 a.m., with a 911 caller reporting black smoke coming from the rear upstairs unit of the building.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun gets probation

A Zimmerman man who admitted to punching a state trooper and trying to take their service weapon was sentenced to three years' probation, with a yearlong jail sentence stayed. Matthew Cleve, 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to fourth-degree aggravated assault of a peace officer, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Cleve was sentenced Tuesday — he'll be on probation for three years in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021 incident on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center. A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night in St. Paul. According to St. Paul police, a hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Street East and White Bear Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was transported by medics to Regions Hospital, where she died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

A woman has died after being shot multiple times in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis on Monday morning. According to a press release from Minneapolis Police Department, the 3rd Precinct was notified of the shooting at 6:58 a.m., with officers and medics responding to the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue where they located a woman who was in "medical distress" after suffering "apparent gunshot wounds."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

Police in Eagan are now investigating a homicide after a man shot at a gas station died from his injuries. The Eagan Police Department confirmed that Faisal Abukar, 33, of Eagan, died Saturday after being shot on Friday evening. Abukar was found with a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis state senator calls on Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after DWI conviction

A Minnesota state senator is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson to resign after his drunken-driving crash earlier this month. Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, tweeted on Tuesday saying, "Many have lost their job or gone to jail for this exact offense. I believe in second chances when it comes to chemical dependency, but the path to redemption requires accountability.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy