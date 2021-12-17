ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Who’s Got the Heat in the Oscar Race? Critics Voting Offers Some Clues

By Anne Thompson and Christian Blauvelt
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

What movies are playing well with Oscar voters and what has the right stuff to last all the way? With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 360), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire managing editor Christian Blauvelt, parse this week’s awards announcements, from the beleaguered Golden Globes , whose year-end votes were downplayed by the media, to the far more predictive Critics Choice Awards, whose 500 national members boast more professional credibility than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After NBC canceled the Globes telecast, the CCAs will take that January 9 date for their broadcast on the CW and TBS.

Also announcing this week were the Indie Spirits, whose juries have moved away from foreshadowing the Oscars in recent years. Spirit contenders must come in under $22.5 million to be eligible. While the Spirits have moved up their Santa Monica tent show by three weeks to have more impact on the Oscar conversation, the most likely Oscar contenders to emerge among the Spirit nominees, which were dominated by A24 with 13 nominations, are Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) and animated documentary and Danish Oscar submission “Flee.” And Japanese Oscar entry “Drive My Car” is continuing to show up everywhere.

Among the actors, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, and Olivia Colman are turning up frequently, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington.

This weekend, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association will announce their winners.

Stay tuned for more guest IndieWire staffers over the coming weeks. Check out the podcast below.

Screen Talk is produced by Azwan Badruzaman and available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and hosted by Megaphone. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter. Browse previous installments here, review the show on Apple Podcasts, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on Apple Podcasts right here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Meryl Streep ‘Forgot How to Act’ While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ in Lockdown: ‘I Just Lost It’

Burnout and disassociation were very real things for everybody during the deep days of lockdown, and that includes actor Meryl Streep. Her first time back on a set following the onset of COVID-19 back in early 2020 was for Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which was supposed to begin filming in April 2020 before being pushed to November of last year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Streep said she temporarily “forgot how to act” when it was time to show up for production, which took place throughout the Northeast. In the film, she plays flippant United States President Janie...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance 2022 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

When the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in January, around a fifth of the 82 features in its lineup will already have distribution. Amazon boarded the Regina Hall occult drama “Master” all the way back in 2019, announced it had teamed with Temple Hill for “Emergency” in April, and is listed by Sundance as the distributor for Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi” doc. Netflix has two films, the three-part “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” and Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Several theatrical distributors are arriving at the festival with titles as well: Neon, IFC Films, and A24 each have two...
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Zack Snyder’s most insane action movie is now on Netflix

A 2011 classic from director Zack Snyder is among the new movies on Netflix available to stream this month. We’re referring, of course, to Sucker Punch — a trippy, visual kaleidoscope that, whatever else you might point out about it, is very, very Snyder. Which is to say, it’s a big and brash movie, loaded with beautiful women and special effects. And critics can’t stand it.
ENTERTAINMENT
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Nbc#Cw#Tbs#The Indie Spirits#Spirit#A24#Japanese#Apple Podcasts#Megaphone#Rss
awardswatch.com

‘Belfast’ tops Las Vegas Film Critics winners, Nicolas Cage takes Best Actor, Jessica Chastain is Best Actress

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society (LVFCS) has name Belfast the best film of 2021, also awarding Kenneth Branagh best original screenplay. West Side Story was top winner of the day, however, with five. The musical adaptation won director for Steven Spielberg, supporting actress for Ariana DeBose plus film editing, cinematography and art direction.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

It’s the Suite Life of Kodi Smit-McPhee. With no less than six critics wins under his over-sized cowboy hat, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) has quickly emerged as the supporting actor frontrunner after months of the category looking like a nebulous cloud of open possibility. The 25-year old Australian actor has won NYFCC, Washington DC, Boston Online, New York Online, Philadelphia and South Eastern so far and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In a top two contender film that’s going to earn multiple nominations, Smit-McPhee is peaking at just the right time.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Shortlists Include Beyoncé, ‘Spider-Man’ and Two Jonny Greenwood Scores as France’s ‘Titane’ Is Snubbed

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony. The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Check out the list of the films and categories below: Original Song “So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks) “Down To Joy” from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Had Psychiatric Nurse on ‘House of Gucci’ Set: No ‘Actor Should Push Themselves to That Limit’

Lady Gaga has been vocal about tapping into her own trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19 years old, to go full method in playing Patrizia Reggiani. To make Ridley Scott’s soapy murder drama “House of Gucci,” the Oscar winner stayed in character for nine months, and her full-bodied commitment left her in spells of fatigue, vomiting, and exhaustion. Now, Gaga has opened up to Variety about how she sought mental health care during the making of the film, and was aided by an on-set psychiatric nurse as production neared its end. “I had a psychiatric nurse...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

AwardsWatch Oscar Podcast #83: Critics’ awards kick off, the Best Actor race and more

On this 83rd podcast I am joined by the fabulous Sophia Ciminello and fantastic Nick Ruhrkraut of the Oscar Wild Podcast (like and subscribe!). After a brief razzing of Nick over The Power of the Dog, we settle into looking at how the National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle kicked off the critics awards season and what it all means. We dive into the NBR and NYFCC Best Actress wins for Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), respectively, and the stat that favors at least one of them to get in.
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Aaron Sorkin Says ‘Being the Ricardos’ Is No More a Comedy than ‘Joker’

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”) deserves every award he has won in theater, television, and film, but it also means he’s often perceived as an old-school establishment player. And he’s so gifted at writing that it’s hard to remember that he’s still learning how to direct movies. Sorkin wrote “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon, December 10) for someone else to direct, but ended up taking the helm of this pandemic production. His third directing gig presented a real dive off the high board. Yet again, like his second film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (which earned six Oscar nominations...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Original Song Predictions

Round up the usual suspects. The insular Academy music branch is known for leaning into their regulars (see 12-time nominee Diane Warren’s shortlisted song for Sundance indie “Four Good Days”) as well as unexpected surprises (Amazon’s shortlisted Idina Menzel song “Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”). Needless to say, Menzel has been to the Oscars before, belting out “Let It Go,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’ Oscar winner from “Frozen.” The Academy music branch also tends to fall for global pop stars who might turn up to perform at the Oscar kudocast. Inevitably, music stars scored shortlist slots, including for the second year...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy