Nassau County, NY

Long Island Man Convicted Of Attempting To Murder Four Police Officers

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Long Island man has been convicted for attempting to kill four Nassau County police officers during a traffic stop.

Duane Costa, age 37, of Uniondale, was found guilty on Thursday, Dec. 16 of four counts of attempted murder and other charges in connection with the 2018 stop, said Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith.

“Duane Costa deliberately fired multiple rounds at four police officers with the clear intention to end their lives," said Smith. "Even when his gun fell to the ground, Costa did not stop, pulled out another gun, aimed at the officers’ heads, and continued to shoot to kill.”

According to Smith, during the incident, the car in which Costa was a passenger, was stopped by two members of the Nassau County Police Department at Midwood Street and Lafayette Avenue in Hempstead for failing to signal a left turn.

After smelling alcohol, observing Costa not wearing a seatbelt, and adjusting an object in his waistband, officers ordered the driver and Costa out of the car, Smith said.

Costa then pushed past the officers and ran. As he reached toward his waist, a .40 caliber pistol fell to the ground, the DA's Office said.

He then pulled out another gun, a CZ-52 pistol, and fired multiple rounds at the officers as he ran around a corner where he encountered two different officers who were nearby on a separate matter, Smith said.

Following that encounter, Costa fired more rounds at those officers and continued running on Clinton until he ran into an alley.

Members of the NCPD and Hempstead Village Police Departments then set up a perimeter, and Costa was found a short time later in a yard on Meriam Street and arrested.

Both handguns were recovered, and none of the officers fired their weapons or were injured.

Costa is set to be sentenced next year. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

