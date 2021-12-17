ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Mountain Top-Patterned Anoraks

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian luxury casual-wear brand Napapijri has unveiled the Northfarer, a premium anorak adorned with the Norwegian flag. According to the company, the new piece is the first of five outwear items that...

Related
TrendHunter.com

Winter-Ready Shearling Clogs

Just in time for cold winter days, the South Korean footwear and handbag label OSOI has launched its 'Special Winter' collection. Appropriately titled, the Special Winter range is teaming with winter-ready handbags and footwear. For instance, the brand's Tobee Mule, Tobee Clog, and Boat shoes have all received a fuzzy shearling and camel shade makeover. The chic Toboo boots have also received the same extra cozy, winter-ready treatment. To round out the collection, the brand has debuted its new Bridge purse, which boasts a structured silhouette and comes in an array of colors – from minimalist neutrals to eye-catching pastels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

'80s Miami-Inspired Sneakers

Sportswear giant Nike has revealed teaser images of its new 'Maimi Vice' Air Max '97 sneaker, revealing a fresh new take on the timeless silhouette. As the name suggests, the new sneaker draws inspiration from the iconic 1980s TV series, Miami Vice. In particular, it leverages the show's iconic pink and green art deco logo. The shoe's entire color scheme is built around the vibrant logo incorporating an eye-catching turquoise and lavender rose along with the shoe's striped side panels.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Desert-Themed Phygital Flagships

Presentedby, a London-based luxury sneaker and streetwear retailer, has announced the opening of a new flagship boutique in Qatar's Doha Design District. The new store has been launched in partnership with Msheireb Properties and is representative of the retailer's broader Middle Eastern strategy. According to the company, the Doha District...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Extra Chunky Sneakers

It seems that the chunky sneaker trend is alive and well with the debut of the new Balenciaga Defender. Following its popular Track.2 and Triple-S models, Balenciaga recently added a new silhouette to its sneaker lineup. The new shoe has been dubbed the Defender and it initially made its debut on the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2022 runway. This shoe boasts extra bulky soles that look almost like car tires, but in a chic beige and black colorways. In addition to elements of mesh and technical overlays, the whole thing is brought together by the Balenciaga logo embossed on the tongue and heel.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anorak#Mountain Top#Italian#Norwegian
TrendHunter.com

Revived F1 Racing Apparel

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled a limited-edition clothing line modeled after the company's 1983 F1 Racing Team uniform. Dubbed the '1983 F1 Collection,' the concise new capsule was designed by Honda Vintage Culture -- Honda's subsidiary apparel brand that focuses on reviving retro looks. In total, the capsule consists of eight items, all of which are custom-made, 100% authentic, and come dressed in the red, white, and blue color scheme taken from the iconic HCR race livery.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Made-to-Order Vegan Footwear

B_Boheme is a premium vegan footwear brand that's reintroducing itself to the world with a new look and a made-to-order model. With a focus on minimizing waste and boosting the way items are produced in a sustainable manner, the brand is offering three core bespoke styles: a flat shoe, a sneaker and Chelsea boots. Together, these vegan footwear styles represent the brand's most technologically advanced and ethical creations to date, and they boast enhanced designs.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Kids K-Beauty Brands

Korean beauty brand I'm NOT A Baby is entering the North American market via Amazon and its products for kids tap into the popularity of all things Korean, from personal care products and K-dramas to K-pop music. These dermatologist-tested products made especially for kids feature soothing goat milk from New Zealand as the main ingredient.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Tiger Striped Sneakers

With the Lunar New Year a little over a month away, Nike's Jordan Brand has dropped its new Air Jordan 1 Low Chinese New Year. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger and Nike has drawn on that as inspiration from its Air Jordan 1 Low Chinese New Year sneakers. The new shoes feature a bold tiger stripe pattern on the toe box and side panels, broken up by contrasting beige overlays. The shoes also feature pops of orange and sleek black accents that give the shoes an undeniable tinger resemblance. To round out the look, the traditional NIKE branding on the heel tab has been replaced by an embroidered tiger head.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Designed-Led Activewear Collections

Matthew M. Williams has finally dropped his hotly anticipated '005 MMW YOGA' collaboration with Nike. The new 005 MMW YOGA range is a collection of activewear and yoga apparel featuring the colorway of the Nike MMW Zoom 4 shoe. The new collection includes a hooded, technical jacket with hidden pockets and an adjustable silhouette. The collection also includes sleek T-shirts, double-layered socks, high-waisted leggings with mesh inserts, and a cropped bra top that comes with removable sleeves. All items come in tan and black options, just like the Nike MMW Zoom 4 shoe – the third iteration in Williams' and Nike's ongoing collaboration.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Optimizing Patchwork in Design and Production

Some ideas are timeless and never get old. This goes for designs and treatments in denim as well. No doubt that patchwork is one of them. In fact, the industry sees the look reappear time and again in almost all trend reports, catwalks and collections of major brands. While patchwork has an eye-catching appearance, it can actually be difficult to produce. In the beginning, it was based on an idea to gather parts of used garments for a collage effect. Afterward, companies started to create their own patchwork by washing the fabrics in different tones, then cutting and combining in order...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Moisturizing Mineral Water Creams

ENOUGH Cosmetics is introducing a brand-new Cera Spa Cream that's deeply moisturizing thanks to the use of 56.9% hot spring water and more than 5% of a Ceramic Complex. This complex is beneficial for blocking harmful substances and strengthening the skin barrier. Thanks to the fact that Belgium's hot spring water has a low sodium and mineral content, the formula is not irritating for skin that's young or sensitive, and the safe formula is backed by an EWG green grade.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

TV Show-Themed Streetwear

Yohji Yamamoto’s online-only fashion label S’YTE has teamed up with Netflix series Stranger Things to launch a collaborative capsule aptly titled the 'S’YTE x Stranger Things' collection. The new collection embraces S'TYE's "anti-mode" design theme, leveraging premium fabrics and materials to deliver a range of elevated, everyday...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Sports Drink Packaging

Lucozade Sport is introducing a new reduced plastic sleeve as part of its initiative to create more sustainable packaging that reduces its reliance on virgin materials. The new product packaging sleeve is being rolled out now in the UK, and is reported to save 101-tonnes of virgin plastic per year and also makes it easier for it to be recognized when recycled. The new packaging sleeve follows on the brand's previous packaging update and comes as part of the brand's larger shift towards more sustainable packaging by 2030.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Futuristic Fitness Bikes

Exercise equipment brand Echelon has unveiled the EX-8s Connect Bike, a high-tech, at-home exercise bike equipped with a 24-inch touchscreen monitor. The company's new fitness bike was designed to specifically enhance interactions between users and their workouts by creating a gym-like environment. The highlight feature of the EX-8s Connect Bike...
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Otherworldly Cosmetic Collections

Pony Park has created the Constellation Sky Collection in collaboration with Morphe. Pony is a well-known makeup artist who creates content on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. This collection has an otherworldly feel with its celestial and pastel aesthetic. The 'MORPHE X PONY CONSTELLATION SKY ARTISTRY PALETTE' comes...
MAKEUP
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
WYTV.com

Best patterned bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Patterned bed sheets are a great way to add a touch of personality to your bedtime routine. Hidden underneath your blanket, comforter or duvet, a fun bed sheet design is just for you. Why not fall asleep in a beautiful garden or next to your favorite animal?
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Puerto Rican Sneaker NFTs

World-famous DJ and self-proclaimed sneakerhead Bobbito Garcia has partnered with designer Omar Acosta to release a joint NFT sneaker series. The new NFTs were created to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag, debuted on December 22, 1895. The one-of-a-kind series consists of four 3D sneakers designs, in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Curvaceous Handmade Candles

The organic and sustainable skincare brand LESSE is expanding its product lineup with the debut of its first-ever Candle Set. The perfect addition to any at-home, self-care routine, LESSE's new trio of candles are individually hand-poured, naturally filtered, and made of ethically sourced beeswax. Each candle also boasts a unique shape that is meant to mimic the look of earthy vases, urns, and decanters of ancient times. Not only do these candles look chic enough for any nightstand, but the addition of essential oils to the wax also adds a subtle touch of fragrance. As the online description explains, you'll get a whiff of neroli, frankincense, and myrrh.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

3D Snake-Adorned Sneakers

Italian luxury designer Giuseppe Zanotti has officially unveiled the COBRAS, an eye-catching, snake-themed sneaker silhouette that was first teased at this year's Milan Fashion Week. To promote the one-of-a-kind sneaker, Zanotti tapped acclaimed rapper Young Thug, who is known for using a snake emblem throughout his artwork and on his social media channels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

