ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes cancels four shows today

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes today made the following statement about today’s shows....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse.com

Fox cancels New Year’s Eve special due to Covid; ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star dies; more: Buzz

ET reports Fox has canceled its New Year’s Eve special due to a spike in Covid cases. The network announced Tuesday it would “not be moving forward” with the “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink, Trade Akins and more. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days,” a statement said. Other shows that have been affected by Covid in recent days include “Saturday Night Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Nick Cannon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey & Her Twins, 10, Jump In The Snow After Hitting The Hot Tub In Aspen — Watch

The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado. Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.
ASPEN, CO
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Parents of missing music student Harvey Parker plead: ‘We just want him back for Christmas’

The parents of a gifted music student who went missing after a night out in London have said they “just want him back for Christmas”. Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen alone in the early hours of Friday morning leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Crossrailway station. CCTV footage from around 2.15am captured him entering nearby Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment. Calls to his mobile phone have gone unanswered and and the Metropolitan police have now said that they are conducting a search of the river Thames. In a statement, police said: “The search is being conducted on...
MUSIC
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she decorates Christmas tree

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
WORLD
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

686K+
Followers
133K+
Post
597M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy