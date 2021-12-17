ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Clemson safety banged up

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49icnO_0dPsOILP00

Clemson safety Nolan Turner was in a boot, as the 19th-ranked Tigers held their fifth practice Friday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in preparation for their Dec. 29 showdown against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The boot was on Turner’s left foot. All Clemson was told turner has been suffering through a toe injury all season. There is no official word from Clemson on his status for the bowl game.

Other injury notes on defense. Turner was not the only defensive player not working individual drills. Fellow safety Jake Venables was in a yellow jersey Friday, but there does not appear to be any noticeable injuries that could hold him out. Again, there is no official word on his status for the Cheez-It Bowl, as well.

Yellow jersey means a player is very limited in practice.

Iowa State's Breece Hall to Skip Cheez-It Bowl Against Clemson After Declaring for NFL Draft

Clemson gains a huge advantage with Iowa State running back Breece Hall, one of the best playmakers in college football, missing the Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson Knocks Off Rival Gamecocks 70-56

Clemson knocked off rival South Carolina 70-56 on Saturday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Groomed by Venables for Clemson's DC Role, Goodwin to Remain Aggressive

In his first meeting with the local media, new Clemson defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin talks about his strategy and working under Brent Venables.

Clemson cornerback, Mario Goodrich, was in a green jersey, which means he cannot participate in any drills that involves contact.

Linebacker Baylon Spector, who had surgery on his hand Tuesday and has already been ruled out for the bowl game, was at practice on Friday, but he was on the sideline in street clothes talking to Turner.

Goodwin performing for the media. New defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin, he was the star of the practice from a media perspective. Goodwin was being watched, photographed and analyzed during the four practice periods the media was allowed to watch on Friday.

As he ran his practice, it appeared Goodwin was a little nervous with the media watching his every move. Goodwin is not as vocal as former defensive coordinator Brent Venables is, so when he tells his linebackers what he wants them to do on a drill, he gets right up to them, instead of yelling at them from far away, as Venables did at times.

A couple of times, Goodwin huddled his linebackers up to make sure they knew what he wanted them to do. As he gets more and more comfortable to being the guy in charge and being around the media, Goodwin will likely become a little more vocal. However, from a reference standpoint, Goodwin is generally a quiet person by nature.

Former Clemson linebacker Kavell Conner, who lettered for the Tigers from 2006-’09, was helping Goodwin with the linebackers as a voluntary coach. After his time at Clemson, Conner played seven seasons in the NFL for the Colts, Chargers and Ravens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Streeter Brings Different Perspective to Role as Clemson Offensive Coordinator

New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is looking forward to running the Clemson offense from the perspective of also being the quarterback's coach of the Tigers. New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said the Tigers have a really good competition going between Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles, as the two battle it out for the right to back up starter DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaren Kanak Decommits From Clemson

Jaren Kanak has officially decommitted from Clemson. The highly-touted linebacker prospect out of Kansas committed to the Tigers back in the summer, choosing Clemson over other schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas State. He is now expected to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Goodwin Patiently Waited, Turned Down NFL Jobs for Clemson Opportunity

Wesley Goodwin's rise from defensive analyst to defensive coordinator caught many folks outside of the Clemson program by surprise. To some inside the Tigers' building, an even bigger shocker might be that Brent Venables' replacement stuck around as long as he did. While Goodwin's lived in relative obscurity around Tiger Town as an off-the-field staff member who's helped Venables build a consistently top-notch defense, he's had plenty of opportunities to leave.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Cade Klubnik Fits Clemson 'Perfectly'

From the moment he committed, Cade Klubnik has been the embodiment of everything the Clemson culture represents. The product of Austin Westlake, Klubnik is the top high school quarterback in the country, and one of the nation's top players overall. The highly-touted prospect just helped lead Westlake to a third consecutive state title on Saturday night, and the next step for the prized recruit is a collegiate career at Clemson, where he is scheduled to enroll in January.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class on early signing day. Cade Klubnik is the heir apparent to the Clemson offense, and his time could come sooner rather than later if the struggles for starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continue into next season. “I’ll tell you...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

For those wondering who some of the players the Clemson coaches might target before now and signing day in February, you now have one of your answers. Clemson handed out a new offer on Monday night, to 2022 DE Jahiem Lawson. Read the full recruiting update here: Tiger Tracker: Tuesday...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'

The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation last Wednesday when Cade Klubnik inked his name to play for head coach Dabo Swinney. This signing became even bigger given, not only the struggles of starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in 2021, the fact that the Tigers lost backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to the transfer portal.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
AllClemson

Renfrow Snubbed on Pro Bowl Selection; Remains an Alternate

The NFL announced Wednesday the complete rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl, and in a season defined by parity across the standings, it should be no surprise to see such balance reflected in the all-star teams. Eight NFL teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas, where the...
NFL
AllClemson

Clemson Drops In Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Clemson's 2022 recruiting class looks vastly different than it did just three short weeks ago. When the month of December began, the Tigers' current class ranked No. 7 in the country. However, after a shakeup in the coaching staff, most notably Brent Venables departure for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, Clemson had three blue-chip players decommit, and a fourth did not sign, dropping the class all the way down to No. 15.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy