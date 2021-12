It all started when the next-gen consoles were released in 2020. Ever since the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5 were released, more and more game releases have been priced at $70 (USD). However, these prices seem to be limited to the next-gen experiences and the term "next-gen tax" was coined. For a while there, it seemed as though the "typical" $60 prices would stick around for older-generation consoles as well as PC. Unfortunately, with the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade this past week, the $70 PC games are now here.

