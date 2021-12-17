ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna And Savage X Fenty Drops Festive Loungewear

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Rihanna challenged fans to “fluff it up” with the latest Savage X Fenty holiday loungewear set. The “Work” singer showcased the fluffy green Grinch-inspired set on the Savage X Fenty Instagram account. The same pieces can be seen on various models on the official website .

According to the brand’s website, “Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it. With offerings ranging from everyday basics to more provocative pieces – Savage X Fenty is lingerie for everyone.”

Also available in navy blue, the “Fluff It Up” set is sold as individual pieces. Options include a bralette comes in a halter neck style, a hot-pant style booty short, a full-length pajama pant, a slip dress, a robe, a catsuit, knee-high stockings, and a crop top. Prices range from $39.95 to $89.95 for each item, with discounted prices for VIP members.

The Savage X Fenty holiday collection also includes plaid pajama sets, satin boxers and robes, and sheer lace undergarments.

Savage X Fenty is one of Rihanna’s ventures outside of music that has boosted her into billionaire status .

“Every dollar I make, I want to give it back. When it comes to people who need help, it hurts when I can’t do as much as I want, so now we’re just putting our foot down and C.L.F. is about to grow in a way that I’m really proud of,” she said of her new wealth achievement.

Watch a trailer for the Savage X Fenty, Vol. 3 show featuring Normani, Jazmine Sullivan, and more below. You can find the full show on Amazon’s Prime Video.

