U.S. Schools on Alert After Anonymous Threats of Violence Allegedly Posted on TikTok

By Brad Callas
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts across the country are on high alert in response to anonymous threats of violence being made on TikTok. Per local new reports, districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri announced plans to close down Friday after anonymous shooting and bomb threats were made on TikTok. USA Today reports schools...

www.complex.com

The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Three dead, eight wounded in US high school shooting

A 15-year-old student opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three teenagers and wounding eight other people before surrendering to police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest US school shooting so far this year. In February 2018, a man with an AR-15 assault rifle opened fire in his former high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17, in the deadliest-ever high school shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus, was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.
MISSOURI STATE
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bring Me The News

Watertown Middle School 13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

A Watertown 13-year-old was detained Friday after making violent threats against his school, citing a viral TikTok trend. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received complaints of a threat made at Watertown Middle School at around 7 a.m. Friday. Deputies learned that a 13-year-old student "allegedly threatened to bring a firearm to school and shoot several named and unnamed students the next day."
WATERTOWN, MN
fox29.com

New Jersey child, 12, accused of posting school shooting threats on social media

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A young, New Jersey child faces charges for their alleged role in making threats against the Maple Shade High School community, authorities say. On Dec. 15, the Maple Shade Police Department received numerous reports from concerned parents and officials from the high school explaining that threats were being made against the high school's community.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
scotteblog.com

Winters Mill Principal shares information from Carroll County Public Schools about the anonymous threats posted on TikTok and other social media platforms

At this point many of you have heard about the threats posted on TikTok. I thought I would highlight local information for Carroll County shared by Michael C. Brown (The Principal of Winters Mill High School):. Important information from our Central Office! @CCPS_WMHS. Carroll County Public Schools has been made...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Salinas Californian

Officials say school threats allegedly posted on TikTok are not credible; districts cancel class, increase security

School districts across the country issued warnings, increased security and canceled classes Friday in response to vague, anonymous shooting and bomb threats that officials say were made on TikTok but are not considered credible. However, TikTok said it has found no evidence of threats originating on its platform and is working to remove...
SALINAS, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle family who knew Michigan school shooter says he was exposed to violence at young age

A Seattle-area woman whose son was once a friend of the recently accused Michigan school shooter says she questioned his mother and father’s parenting styles years ago. Four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, when 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting, and his parents were charged on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE

