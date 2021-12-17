Watch: Good Samaritan takes down purse snatcher in Kroger parking lot

Alleged purse-snatcher Derek Vaughn is currently in the custody of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office because a bystander jumped into action in an Ohio Kroger last week.

Today, the BCSO honored Deshawn Pressley for chasing down, taking down and subduing Vaughn in the Lemon Township grocery store’s parking lot after Vaughn had grabbed the purse of 87-year-old Patricia Goins and tried to make off with it.

“As soon as I stepped into the aisle he grabbed my purse out of the cart,” Goins told WCPO.

Pressley was one of several who jumped into action upon hearing Goins shout for assistance.

“I heard screaming and yelling,” Pressley told WCPO. “It was a yell saying ‘I need help.’ I just turned around and did what I had to do as a citizen, and I'm glad I helped her because she’s a wonderful, lovely lady, and I just love helping people.”

In footage captured by the Kroger parking lot surveillance cameras, Pressley can be seen running down Vaughn, knocking the ill-gotten gains from his hands, and tackling him, then keeping him there until police arrived.

Vaughn was arrested on charges of robbery and theft. Goins got her purse back. And Pressley was honored by the sheriff’s office.

“He jumped in and took action and we are very fortunate she got her purse back,” Sheriff Richard Jones told WCPO. “We sent a message to this guy, who I hope is still in my jail.”

Goins said there’s a word for people like Pressley: “He’s my hero.”