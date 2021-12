The search began for an Interim City Manager for Guymon when Joe Dunham announced he planned to step down from the position. At Tuesday evenings meeting of the Guymon City Council, Mike Shannon, a former City manager of Guymon was named Interim on a split 3-2 vote. The Council and Shannon are currently negotiating his contract. The search will continue to fill the position full time with no timeline to do so.

GUYMON, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO